Syttende Mai (seventeenth of May) is celebrated as Constitution Day in Norway every year. The day has great significance for Norwegians. It is more than a celebration of the Norwegian Constitution, which was signed in Eidsvoll on this day in 1814. The day marks Norway’s declaration of independence from Sweden. Here is a look at what Norwegians do on this occasion and how the 2021 festivities will be different.
Parades
A children’s parade was organized on May 17, 1870 in Oslo. By 1906 this became a tradition. To this day Norwegians celebrate the day with children’s parades. In Oslo tens of thousands fill the streets to watch the parades and see the Royal Family waving to the children as they march past. Norway’s 17 May celebration is for everyone, especially the children. Children’s parades take place throughout the country, often led by marching bands as they walk through their communities. Each school in Norway is represented in the children’s parades. Pupils and teachers march while parents cheer them on. The children carry Norwegian flags and sing the national anthem, as well as other popular Norwegian songs. In Oslo the parade marches past the Royal Castle. The royal family spends most of the day out on their balcony, greeting the parade. After the children’s parade, Norwegians gather at their local schools for games and activities.
Later in the day a second parade is organized. This is called Folketoget (people’s parade). Various local organizations are represented in these parades, including football teams, student associations, scouts, and others.A celebration is organized for students in their final semester. This is called videregående skole. This celebration usually starts on May 1 and culminates on May 17. Students wear red or blue hats and suits. This part of the celebration is called called the Russ.
Food
Food is an important part of the May 17 celebrations. Before they take to the streets, many gather for a hearty breakfast. Norwegians celebrate Syttende Mai with ice cream and hot dogs during the parades or shortly after. After the parades Norwegians gather with family for smørbrød (open-faced sandwiches) enjoyed with milk, juice, carbonated beverages, coffee, or tea. Several varieties of cakes are also served, including the classic bløtkake, Suksesskake (success cake), and the Verdensbeste (the best cake in the world).
Attire
May 17 is a day for formal attire. Men wear suits and women wear summer dresses. Both men and women can also dress in colorful national costumes. The various parades are a vibrant display of these national costumes, known as bunad. There is a profusion of Norwegian flags and marching bands.
Syttende Mai 2021
As part of Norway's emergency measures, major events have been banned till mid June. This is a precaution to contain the spread of coronavirus. There will be no parades this year in the city center, or in any part of Oslo. Local residents are urged to stay at home and follow the limited program of events on TV and online. On April 7 Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg announced a set of COVID-19 restrictions. There will be a limit of five guests in private homes. Events that bring people together only from the same municipality are allowed. There will be social distancing, upper limits on attendance, and time restrictions to serve alcohol. Government officials will share more updates to these restrictions closer to the big day.
COVID-19 infection levels in Norway have declined by nearly half since they peaked in mid-March 2021. By mid April Norway’s vaccine registers showed that more than a million Norwegians have taken their first dose. Over 300,000 have been fully vaccinated with both doses.
How expats celebrate
Norwegians and their descendants living all over the world celebrate Syttende Mai enthusiastically. The largest population of Norwegian migrants is in the US. Expats in the US regularly send remittance transfers to their home countries via the Ria Money Transfer App and similar channels. The largest Syttende Mai parades outside of Norway are held in cities like Seattle, Washington, Brooklyn, and New York. Norwegian-Americans celebrate the day wearing Viking helmets, cowboy hats, Norwegian flags, and homemade costumes. Celebrations in New York take place on the closest Sunday to May 17. Seattle has hosted these celebrations every year since 1889. Elsewhere the day is celebrated in London, Singapore, and parts of Florida and Canada. May 17 celebrations in all these locations are likely to be dampened by the locally prevailing COVID-19 restrictions. Norwegian expats may not be able to celebrate Constitution Day in 2021 as they usually do. We do hope that the 2022 celebrations will be unconstrained by such issues.
Hemant G is a contributing writer at Sparkwebs LLC, a Digital and Content Marketing Agency. When he’s not writing, he loves to travel, scuba dive, and watch documentaries.
