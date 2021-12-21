C:\Users\Maistrenko family\Downloads\116203885_734289260728024_1245799288257476667_n.jpg

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDKZIhMnrzk/

 

If you're looking for a haircut that will make you feel like Beyoncé, then balayage hairstyles are the way to go. Balayage is an easy and natural-looking hair coloring technique that can turn your regular old brown locks into something so much more stunning than before. 

If you want to find out more about this popular hair trend, keep reading! We'll tell you all about the different styles of blonde balayage hairstyles and how they work on any type of hair color or texture. You might even be inspired by one of these looks to give them a try yourself!

  1. The Perfect Ombre

It is a genius hairstyle that gives hair a perfect transition from the roots to the tips. As the color ombre becomes preferable, stylists have come with cool ways of making it work on hair. A light brown color used on the tips without touching the roots gives a woman an enviable look.

  1. Light Golden Brown

This perfect shade is just what you need to make this season memorable and stand out from the crowd. It is cool and blends well with your natural hair color. According to LoveHairStyles, light golden brown shade helps with making your hair look more voluminous and adds contrast. To get the best look, consider having it done by an expert. If unprofessionally done, it can disappoint as it may appear dull.

C:\Users\Maistrenko family\Downloads\200403205_926766631479159_4282017346602863971_n.jpghttps://www.instagram.com/p/CP8RJLZjemW/

  1. Stunning Highlights

They look nice on shoulder-length hair. Although it is challenging to color this type of hair into something cool and classic, highlights are a sure bet of having some change in your hairstyle. The trick is trying not to overdo it. A neutral color such as gold works well as a highlight to give you that stunning look everyone wants to wear.

  1. A Bright Balayage

A balayage hair is different from an ombre hair coloring but gives hair a perfect finish when blended well. Here, stylists are free to show off their creativity. Coloring can be done from any place on the hair length, and not necessarily from the roots. Caramel will work perfectly on a blonde balayage during any season.

  1. Try Out Rose Gold

Rose gold is an all-inclusive hue that is mostly done on long hair. Regardless of a person’s face shape and skin tone, this color makes the wearer look incredibly beautiful. It is available in subtle, dark, and light shades give women a variety to choose from depending on the type of statement they want to create. While most blonde balayage hair variations need a lot of maintenance, this one does not require a lot of maintenance.

  1. Rich Chocolate

It is a beautiful color that imitates that of actual chocolate. The hue is available in many shades, which makes it great for people that like trying different variations. The difference in chocolate shades also helps in accommodating people with different face shapes, eye colors, and skin tones.

C:\Users\Maistrenko family\Downloads\188832972_315961766748852_5691018361947834621_n.jpg

https://www.instagram.com/p/CO-Z-uag3oo/

  1. Mushroom Brown Hair

It is a brilliant way of creating a cool hair look instead of using bright hues such as chestnut or chocolate. A stylist has to be keen when creating a mushroom brown balayage hair hue to ensure they give it that perfect look. Hair is made lighter at the tips and the hue made deep towards the roots.

  1. A Combination

A combination can be worn on any hair, regardless of its size. A dark brown hue and a striking blonde are combined to give an amazing look to the wearer. If your natural hair has a brown hue, you can try giving it some highlights to help you feel the change and have a guaranteed makeover.

  1. Lovely in Light Brown

The biggest worry when trying out new colors is whether they will match your skin tone. With some, you are guaranteed they will match with your since they can blend with any color. For instance, dark brown colors do not match with everyone, as they tend to make some people look unhealthy and pale.

But, light brown hues are a great way of ensuring you blend well without creating extra and unwanted effects. Light brown looks perfect and can be worn by anyone looking to change their hair color into something new and classy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription