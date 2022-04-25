The Texas electricity outage during winter 2021 is an experience no Texan wants to go through again. To prevent this from occurring, crypto miners in digital market have kick-started a power-down goal to reduce the load on the state's fragile power grid. 

As of the time, this is being written, most crypto mining operations in Texas have been powered down in anticipation of significant winter storms this year. Riot Blockchain has done the most at this time by shutting down all but 1% of its total mining operations at its Texas location.

Last year, what started as a minor "lights out" situation turned into a significant tragedy that led to the deaths of hundreds of Texans in a deep freeze. Over ten million Texans living in different regions of the state were left without electricity for multiple days during the worst winter period—with no way to generate heat. Many officials in the state worry that there might be a repeat of last year's deep freeze and storms. 

Major Winter Storm Brewing

A massive winter storm has started in Texas and is getting more severe by the day. A multisystem meltdown would be unavoidable if some precautions were not immediately taken. The main goal for everyone in Texas right now is to ease the burden on the highly-pressured power grid. 

The state's power grid organization, generally called ERCOT—Electric Reliability Council of Texas—says it struggles with unstable energy prices and services. According to the grid's operators, the system needs the supply and demand for energy services in the state to strike a balance. Most of the time, the grid has too much power and few buyers. Due to this, ERCOT is forced to sell the excess power to crypto miners and other flexible energy users capable of using the extra power. However, the deal with these buyers has established periods where the major buyers are paid to get off the grid for a while.

Quick Responses

Riot Blockchain, a publicly-traded crypto mining company, responded quickly to the warnings from ERCOT. The giant mining corporation began the gradual process of shutting down the power on Tuesday. The Bitcoin miner is currently in the last phase of the process, reducing power consumption at the Rockdale mine to less than 2%. 

The Director of Communications at Riot, Trystine Payfer, stressed that the company is committed to making sure the ERCOT grid is unburdened. He explained that the company would continue to limit its power consumption until there is no risk of the grid breaking down. This action has hurt the company's financial position as its shares are down 7% today. Compared to when it was first established, the stocks are currently 31% lower.

Rhodium Enterprises is another Bitcoin mining company that has also followed due process to unburden the grid and ensure enough excess power to go round if the storm takes a worse turn. The company uses liquid-cooled infrastructure to carry out its mining operations. 

Many other crypto miners in the state have voluntarily gotten involved in helping to stabilize the ERCOT grid. These companies know that the only way to help Texans stay warm in this arctic blast is to reduce massive energy consumption. 

Doing All It Takes To Support ERCOT

Texas Blockchain Council President Lee Bratcher revealed that the body is doing all it can to support the grid system and prevent a collapse. He said that Bitcoin mining and demand responses are two of the most effective tools for maintaining the health of the Texas grid. 

ERCOT has also corroborated these claims. Their spokesperson It was disclosed that miners have been cooperating with the agency to sort through all potential challenges that could pop up on the grid.

This is a crucial period for the power industry. Everyone knows this is a critical test that must be passed to ensure that the state does not fall into a total blackout in the coming weeks. The main issue now is figuring out what energy level needs to be transferred back to the grid to keep it in a perfect state.  

For those wondering, neither of these operations will cause a change in the current Bitcoin market. Any significant price movements noticed in the crypto ecosystem will be dependent on macro factors and the general risk behavior of traders.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription