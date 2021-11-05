An unusual tendency has been seen in the state of Kentucky in the last quarter of 2021, with hundreds or even thousands of crypto miners moving their facilities into large cities. The main culprit behind this is believed to be the tax cuts on crypto miners that was signed by governor Andy Beshear in March.
It is believed that 17.3% of the hash rate in the United States is now concentrated in Kentucky. Hashrate is pretty much the output metric for crypto miners. And owning 17% of one of the largest upcoming industries of the US is no mean feat.
But it’s not just miners that are coming into the state, but also crypto entrepreneurs and enthusiasts as well. These people create innovative projects to better penetrate the crypto market, pretty much-making millions or even billions out of almost nothing.
The local populace is starting to pick up on it as well, with an average Kentucky resident having at least heard of Bitcoin. Many are fully crypto literate if that’s even a word, but the fact that this industry has embedded itself in the state is undeniable.
It’s Mostly Young Adults
Not only are the owners of these crypto mining facilities young adults, but people investing in the crypto market as well.
Those that find success, usually go on to re-invest in the local real-estate market or simply move out of the state completely for better conditions in places like NY and LA. But one thing is certain, that a specific niche within the crypto industry is enticing more and more people to buy into crypto.
That niche is gaming cryptos and their almost irresistible attraction.
Community Building is a Key Conversion Factor
According to this source, these projects mostly target community building and a sense of belonging in their members, almost like a cult, but in a good way. The source states that in order to innovate, these crypto projects had to find new ways to bring people together. A sense of community was all that folks from Kentucky needed to become interested in a new money-making opportunity.
Even the most remote areas in the state have crypto enthusiasts lurking on numerous Telegram channels or subreddits, trying to find the next successful project.
One specific project that was outlined in the source was Stadium.Finance, a crypto battle to pit different communities against each other. With a lot of folks from Kentucky stuck at home due to the pandemic, or simply living in a remote area, that’s all they really needed to sign up.
Pair that up with an increased awareness of crypto in general, and you get a pretty lucrative market in Kentucky to find interested people looking for the next spike in the market to take advantage of. This in consideration with slightly increasing unemployment rates sort of paints Kentucky as low-hanging fruit for such projects, but yet again, in a good way.
Unlike many other projects like it, Stadium.Finance puts emphasis on community and transparency, thus making it more desirable for investors. Being a rather fresh project helps as well.
There is no doubt that folks in Kentucky, after seeing a completely new industry enter the state will become more interested in what’s really going on. Many who decide to investigate are sure to end up on Telegram channels of projects like Stadium.Finance, and that spells nothing but good news for the local economy.
As more people generate extra income through projects like these, the more opportunities they will have to re-invest it into their own businesses, or at least lay off the welfare to take the load off the local as well as federal budgets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.