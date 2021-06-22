May 2021 was a rough month for three of the most well-known cryptocurrencies on the market. Bitcoin, Etereum, and Dogecoin all had sharp declines in May. The fall of Dogecoin starting on the 9th, Bitcoin on the 10th, and Ethereum on the 12th. The lowest point for all of the three currencies came on the 23rd of May.
While Elon Musk’s tweet, stating that the idea of accepting Bitcoin when it transitioned to a more sustainable energy source, was a couple of days after the beginning of the fall, it certainly made things worse for the currencies.
The Chinese government crypto crackdown announced on Wednesday 19th of May only exacerbated the issue more, with BTC dropping to a little over $30,000, a $10,000 fall in one day, ETH losing 22%, and Doge 24%.
Since then, the market has slowly started to rise again, to a little over 50% of the original loss for two of the three currencies, with Bitcoin being the odd one out, for obvious reasons mentioned above. However, that sparked the thoughts of investors that all was good again, or at least should be.
Enter Monday the 7th June 2021 and another massive crash on the crypto market. This plummet was not the doing of an Elon Musk tweet, nor the Chinese government, though.
What Was This Weeks’ Crypto Plummet?
The plummet this week is one of the most substantial in a long time, taking the price of Bitcoin to its lowest since February this year. We all owe the drop to an online hacking ring, known as DarkSide, which effectively shut down the Colonial Pipeline, the largest U.S. gas pipeline costing the United States market over $150 million!
While that doesn’t initially lend itself to the fall of crypto prices, the fact that the Department of Justice seized 63.7 BTC, worth around $2.3 million at the time, from the hackers does.
While it is not sure yet if the Department of Justice’s ability to locate the transaction and obtain a private key or remove the BTC from circulation that has caused the crash, it has had an impact.
Is El Salvador The Saviour of Cryptocurrencies?
In an extraordinarily peculiar month for the crypto market, you would expect that there could be nothing else. However, that is not entirely true. The President of the country, Nayib Bukele, proposed that the country should accept Bitcoin as a legal currency alongside the US Dollar. The economy of El Salvador relies heavily on money sent back to the country from families living abroad.
Over two million Salvadoreans who currently live outside the country still send money back to their country of birth to help support families. They send an average of $2,000 each back to their home country, which adds up to a massive $4 Billion a year, or 20% of the country’s GDP. Bitcoin becoming a legal currency would help them send that money back to the country more effortlessly than the USD allows.
9th June 2021, congress saw a supermajority vote. With 62 out of a possible 84 voting for the new currency to be accepted as legal. That means that all businesses with the technological ability must accept payments through BTC and allow 70% of the population to access money who currently do not have bank accounts.
While it has only been a short time after acceptance (the same day), according to Coindesk data, BTC rose from $33,632.27 to $34,925.30 so far today. Not only has BTC increased, but the global crypto market cap has increased to $1.56T, a 7.1% increase over the last 24 hours.
Is This A Step Towards Global Adoption?
El Salvador is not a large country; its total GDP is only around $27 billion. When you consider that they are not in the top twenty countries ranking for GDP, Turkey being at number 20 with $649.44, you can see how the new law can look insignificant.
However, the fact remains, people and businesses around the globe will keep a close eye on the “El Salvador experiment” to see how well the implementation occurs. That could mean the world starts seeing companies using cryptocurrencies alone begin setting up in the country, as the relationships between banking and crypto will be more straightforward.
New businesses such as Black Hat Network were already starting up in the turmoil of fluctuations. However, the regulations causing Bitcoin to become an unrestricted legal tender in one country will bring rise to other businesses accepting BTC. Moreover, it will be mandatory for any company to sell in El Salvador, including Tesla, to accept Bitcoin.
Conclusion
While there is no concrete evidence (at the moment) that El Salvador’s adoption of cryptocurrency has or will directly help the nose-dive of crypto markets, it is certainly well worth keeping an eye on whether you are an investor, business owner, or entrepreneur. The floodgates could open up, and we could see an influx of countries following suit. Could this be the beginning of Bitcoin reaching $100k? Who knows.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.