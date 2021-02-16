Although the web development industry is full of opportunities for senior developers, it is also full of challenges. The pay might be good, but one must also take into consideration that there are many challenges that they may run into daily; and it is their job to figure out ways to get out of said situations. In fact, the person needs regular training on web development services, or else he will get left behind by the evolution of technology.
Here are some of the difficulties that you can expect if you are a senior developer.
Huge Workloads
Just like any other worker, senior developers would often face the problem of having a huge workload at an almost daily basis. There will always be problems that overflow from the day before, and new problems that just arose. The more clients a developer has, more problems come with them.
It is important for senior developers to learn proper time management so they will have enough time to finish all of their tasks.
Cybersecurity Threats
One of the biggest problems that senior developers face is the continuing evolution of cybersecurity threats; they are constantly growing, both in size and sophistication. It is the senior developer’s responsibility to find out where these vulnerabilities are, and patch them as soon as possible.
It is the senior developer’s job to provide regular security updates to immunize the platform against any possible attack.
Keeping Up with Technology
Technology is constantly evolving, and senior web development professionals need to keep up with the trends, or else all their tools and services libraries would become outdated rather quickly. For instance, front-end frameworks usually last a year or two, until a new, updated version comes along and replaces it.
This is where time management comes into play once again. In between daily tasks, the senior developer should find at least half an hour to study and get up to speed with the new technology; they should learn to take the time to learn how to use new tools, which will make them even better at their jobs.
Communications
Most developers do not work alone, especially if the project is quite big. This means that the senior developer needs to have an open line of communication with the rest of the development team, and vice-versa. One instance of a problem that can occur when there is a communication problem is with code merging. The senior dev might be using a completely different coding strategy than the rest of the team, leading to very lengthy revisions.
The only fix to this problem is for the senior developer to be proactive and ask the other members of the team for input, and be open to having them ask questions as well. Waiting until the deadline is looming near before discussing serious issues will only lead to more problems and delays.
Time Management
Senior developers must also learn how to provide a reasonable estimate for the completion of tasks. If the senior dev cannot even stick to the time table he/she sets, then it messes up the schedules of the rest of the team. This also works the other way around; the team should stick to whatever schedule assigned to them.
The biggest fix here is to work on time estimation. If the senior dev thinks that a certain task will take around 20 minutes to finish, set the schedule to at least 30 minutes; giving a bit of wiggle room will make the task a bit easier since the time pressure is not as bad, and there is also some room for fixes later.
Skills Gaps
Even if the senior developer is proactively improving his/her own skills, the same cannot be said when it comes to the other people in the team. If the skill gap gets large enough, it can become a real problem for the group.
This is why there should be regular trainings and workshops to keep the entire team, including the senior developer, well-versed on the technology and the tools that they can use.
The job of a senior developer might not be the easiest, but it is pretty rewarding. However, just because there’s a “senior” attached to the job title, that does not mean that training and learning new things is at an end.
