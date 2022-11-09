The love for life and nature go hand in hand and doing something to protect one over the other often has negative consequences and seemingly deters people from trying, but we need to step up. It is no secret that global warming is on the brink of its worst state yet with temperatures rising daily across the world and nature being destroyed in the process, we can still make a change. Make a difference. Impact a revolution, and if not stop the destruction of Mother Nature, at least slow down the effects.
But how?
By following in the footsteps of an industry leader that is taking the virtual world by storm and showing us that we don’t need to make excuses but rather we need to make changes for the better.
The man behind the idea
David Faraco Heredia has conceptualized an initiative for a world in which we can live in symbiosis with the changes we see in technology and life in general, and Aquarius was born to promote a self-sustaining initiative that is a winning solution for all parties involved.
Aquarius is one step ahead in the virtual world where cryptocurrencies and NFTs are the norms, where business is conducted with the notion that services rendered will be paid in virtual currencies and this is without a doubt the way the world is moving.
To create cryptocurrency it needs to be ‘mined,’ which means that computer programs and computer equipment need to log data and information of transactions continuously, most of the time never stopping or wanting to turn these PCs off, which means a lot of energy is generated.
We are well aware that when energy is created at this extreme level it has significant temperature consequences, heating everything around it, and in this case to put it plainly, the planet. Thus the temperature of the earth is heating up and negatively impacting global warming, so should we stop mining cryptocurrencies? Not necessarily, not if there is a way to give back to the planet in a way that will help the causes being affected.
David Faraco Heredia understands this well which is why a portion of the profits earned from mining the cryptocurrency is donated to the NGOs that protect the environment and thus creating a relationship where nature and crypto can work together for a better future with a protected environment. The nfts in solidarity with nature initiative is one step in the right direction and has shown to have positive results, but David Faraco with Aquarius cannot do it alone, we need to take a page from his book and play our part in saving the planet.
NGOs
A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) is an organization that operates without interference from the government and does so with only the interests of others in mind and this case the environment. Without these NGOs the world would be worse off, they fight against deforestation which is triggering a negative domino effect in the species and biodiversity world with a devastating impact on natural habitats.
NGOs also help to maintain balance through their animal and beach protection campaigns providing shelter and safe havens for those affected by pollution and other human-caused concerns, and cleaning beaches from oil spills and rubbish that trigger disease and infections in animals and humans alike.
Unfortunately, without help from the government, these companies have little funds to react positively, and they need financial support and investments from businesses with the same interests in mind, and who clearly understand that if we do not do something now we won’t have a planet to try to save in a few years. This is why Aquarius with David Faraco Heredia are leading the way for the future, showing us we can work together with nature, and that it is never too late to make a change.
We can all play a part, big or small
The time to react is now, whether you create a solidarity initiative or make a significant donation to a worthy cause there is always something we can do. Nature is our life and soul and without it we have nothing. The Earth has given us life, an abundance of great gifts, and is, if you haven’t realized it yet, the air we breathe.
Act now, make a change, and be another leader such as David Faraco by saving the world we love and live in and working with, rather than against, nature.
