When it comes to U.S. criminal law, a felony is perhaps one of the most critical legal issues you may encounter. A felony conviction can lead to prison time, while there are other implications such as fines, penalties, and probation costs. Your criminal record will probably haunt you for a lifetime as it damages your personal and professional reputation. It is vital to take the right approach to deal with these changes to save the trouble and get freedom at the earliest. Here are some steps that can help you handle the toughest situation.
Stay calm and composed
Being charged with a felony can be hard on anyone, and it is easy to lose control. But the last thing you should do is to blow up and resist arrest because it will only aggravate the problem. Resisting arrest can make you look guilty and even bring additional charges. The best thing to do at the time of arrest is to stay calm and composed and cooperate with the authorities.
Exercise the right to remain silent
According to the Fifth Amendment, every accused has the right to refuse to incriminate oneself in a criminal case. You also have the right to remain silent in custody and insist that you will answer questions only in the presence of your lawyer. But make sure that you are polite rather than hostile with the authorities when you demand to exercise this right and get a lawyer to represent you.
Seek legal advice without delay
Seeking legal advice quickly is the best piece of advice for anyone facing felony charges. Calling someone right away will save you from saying something unfavorable in custody because the authorities may use it as evidence during the trial. It is vital to understand the law of your state because it can impact your verdict. If you face charges in Alaska, hiring the best criminal defense lawyer in Anchorage to represent you in court gets you in a vantage position. Let them know the truth so that they can build an effective defense strategy to save you from the penalty.
Know the offense you are facing
Unfortunately, most people do not even understand the difference between a felony and a misdemeanor. It means that you hardly know the severity and the harsh potential consequences of the crime if convicted of a felony. You will probably end up with a jail sentence and may also have to pay restitution. Further, you may lose some rights even after being released, such as the right to vote and own a firearm. Go the extra mile to understand the changes and their potential implications.
Never miss court proceedings
When you face a felony charge, you have to be present at all court proceedings, from the time of the plea to preliminary hearings and the final verdict. You should also be there when evidence is given to the jury or the judge. As a defendant, you must know the key dates and events during the trial and be in court when they happen. Failure to attend the proceedings not only gets you in bad books but may also lead to something as serious as the issuing of an arrest warrant.
While you must abide by the legal norms, it is vital to keep your case confidential. Avoid discussing anything with your family and friends because anything you tell them can go against you. Have a legal expert to guide you throughout and follow their advice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.