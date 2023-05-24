Want to make sure your digital marketing efforts are paying off big time? Wondering how you can measure and maximize your returns? Well, ROI - Return on Investment is a crucial metric in digital marketing that measures the profitability of an investment by comparing its costs with its earnings. It determines the revenue generated from a digital marketing campaign and helps businesses optimize their marketing strategies, allocate their budget effectively, and ensure a positive return on investment.

What is ROI in Digital Marketing and Why is it Important?

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription