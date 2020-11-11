Day trading can bring impressive profit. Discover prerequisites for success on the foreign exchange. Here are the tools and services to look for.
Tools and Services Needed for Day Trading
The foreign exchange is the largest financial market in the world. The popularity of Forex is thus hardly surprising. Through platforms and apps, individuals connect to the marketplace where close to 6 trillion US dollars circulates daily. There is no single way to trade currencies. Day trading is a popular style in South Africa today.
The core of the strategy is opening and closing trades on the same day. For some participants, day trading turns into a full-time job. With patience and perseverance, it may bring a steady income. Here is what you need to get started.
Choosing a Broker
Traders from the region may choose between local and international brokerage firms. Global brands have a competitive edge. These companies provide services that cover all trading needs. From account registration to withdrawals, everything can be managed in one place. Such brands serve millions of clients around the world.
When choosing a provider, make sure the firm is officially registered. It must comply with all local industry regulations. Top brands are also subject to supervision by industry watchdogs like the CySEC. Search for customer feedback online, and check specialized review sites.
Registering an Account
Brokers offer two types of accounts: demo and live. The first option is perfect for newbies who want to practise in a risk-free way. It unlocks the trading software in its simulated mode. Users may explore all the features and tools at their own pace. This is crucial for any Forex beginner, so be wary of brokers that encourage you to skip this step.
To register a demo account, head to your broker’s official website. Fill in a basic form, and login and password will be emailed to you shortly. These may be entered on the trading platform.
It is important to build confidence in working in the demo mode. Users may analyse charts, manage trades, and use risk hedging instruments. Do not attempt to trade live unless you are familiar with all the controls.
Once you are ready for real-money trades, switch to a live account. To approve your request, the broker will verify your identity. Hence, be ready to upload a few documents. As live trading involves your actual money, it must be taken seriously.
Downloading a Platform
Today, trading may be done from any device. Depending on your broker, you may use the web, desktop, or mobile platforms. Popular choices like MetaTrader 5 combine all three versions. This means that users may choose between:
a web platform compatible with popular browsers,
a downloadable platform for their Windows or Mac computers, and
an app for Android and iOS devices.
Moreover, the system offers cross-functionality. This means that a position may be opened via your laptop and closed from a smartphone, or vice versa. Finally, it is possible to download mt5 for free from the Forextime website. There are no subscription or recurring charges for use.
This powerful software allows creation and management of diverse portfolios. As traders gain experience, they may add more instruments beyond currency pairs. This includes stocks, CFDs, precious metals, and more.
Learning to Trade
The day trading strategy is not suitable for everyone. Some clients prefer swing trades, as these are less hurried. Thus, learn the theory about the most common styles and tricks. Use the demo mode to see how they work in practice. Well-established brokers provide 24/7 support, as well as educational resources.
Thanks to the internet, traders have a wealth of educational material. There are articles, books, video tutorials, and podcasts. Choose the most convenient format. It is worth requesting such content (or recommended sources) from your broker.
All currency rates are in flux, and it is vital to understand the basic mechanics behind your chosen instrument. Traders may apply fundamental or technical analysis (or both). It is not always easy to identify the best entry and exit points. Thus, don’t rush it.
The subject is widely covered, but not every source is credible. For instance, YouTube has channels hosted by world-famous gurus. However, you may also stumble upon amateus whose advice should be avoided.
Useful Tip: Copy Trading
This service is based on delegation. On Forex, mistakes may be costly. Beginners who lack experience may delegate decision-making to a professional. This trader (known as strategy manager) invests a portion of their balance. Copy trading is also used by seasoned experts who have no time for in-depth market analysis.
Once a client signs up for the service, their account is linked to that of the strategy manager. All trading decisions of the latter are replicated — hence the name. Importantly, they receive a commission only if their strategy brings returns. Moreover, the client may cancel trades they don’t like or terminate the connection at any moment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.