The rising price of fry oil and overall inflation highlight the need of maintaining a reliable commercial fryer. Doing so will allow you to better manage expenses and put more emphasis on making a profit without sacrificing the quality of the food you serve to your consumers.
MirOil has created a versatile collection of fryer oil management products. For over 25 years, the company has supplied various eateries, winning their trust.
They are industry pioneers in the development and manufacture of specialized and safe cooking oil filtration products. MirOil fry oil filtration products offer high quality, consistent fried dishes that are cooked to perfection. They can be used for manual or machine filtering and can save up to 40% on fry oil.
Here, we explore some of the versatile ways in which MirOil products for sale can be used to enhance the utility and duration of your deep fryers.
Revive your deep fryer oil with FryLiquid antioxidant
Due to the rising cost of cooking oil, some businesses may be tempted to keep their fry oil in use for too long.
Reusing old oil can promote bacterial accumulation, which is bad for your guests' health and the reputation of your restaurant. This is because the food will not taste as nice, often taking on a burnt flavour and smell.
FryLiquid replenishes the beneficial antioxidants lost during the frying process in your fryer oil. Consider it a "vitamin" for your oil, replacing antioxidants to avoid harmful breakdown reactions and slowing the rate at which your fryer oil breaks down.
Extend the lifespan of your cooking oil with MirOil Fry Powder
MirOil Fry Powder functions as both an oil stabilizer and a filter assist while filtering your fry oil. Daily use and oil filtration with MirOil Fry Powder extends the life of your cooking oil, saving you up to 40% on frying costs while preparing high-quality fried meals faster and more consistently.
Do away with the need for disposable paper oil filter bags with the MirOil EZ Flow Reusable Oil Filter Bags
There is no need to use costly paper oil filter bags when using the MirOil EZ Flow reusable Filter bags. These filters trap micron-sized particles, do not leach chemicals into your oil, and are more cost effective than paper oil filters, allowing you to filter up to 1000 fryers for half the price. Simply rinse and reuse.
Improve your filtration with MirOil Filter Storage Pots
MirOil steel oil filter pots have a non-splash lid and quick-lock clips for when you need to filter hot oil from a deep fryer. These filter pots are designed to fit under the drain valve of a wide variety of commercial deep fryers thanks to their low profile.
Enjoy the high performance of the MirOil Dual Function Filter Machines
The MirOil power filter machines and waste carts are very efficient, dependable, and mobile. Powerful 1/2 horse power electric pumps are offered for both electric and manually powered filter machines.
