In today's fast-changing company environment, where customer interactions are key, data-driven insights must be used to transform. Call tracking software is groundbreaking and will change how firms engage with customers. This detailed post discusses the many benefits of this cutting-edge technology.
This article analyzes the best call tracking software features and functions for startups and established companies. Call monitoring services that seamlessly integrate with CRM systems can improve customer interaction strategy and provide personalized experiences that resonate with the target audience.
Top Call Tracking Software to Take into Account
Phonexa – Best call tracking tool for all needs
WhatConverts – The right choice for analytic call tracking
CallHippo – Tool for call tracking metrics monitoring
MyOperator – Leading communication system
Aloware – Call tracking solution with unlimited calls
Phonexa
G2 rating 4.9 out of 5 ⭐
Pros & Cons
Pros
Cons
Excellent support team
Not user friendly interface
Quality services
Complicated onboarding
Great lead distribution system
Deficient reporting system
Pricing
Lite Suite – $100
Premium Suite – $500
Enterprise Suite – Custom
Phonexa stands as an integrated marketing automation suite that empowers businesses to fine-tune inbound web and call campaigns, while also orchestrating outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns. With a comprehensive array of seven solutions, Phonexa's customizable toolkit covers calls, leads, clicks, email, and SMS marketing, streamlining workflow efficiency for both direct advertisers and lead generators. Notably versatile, Phonexa caters to a diverse array of industries, particularly those with products and services that generate substantial consumer demand. Its scalable platform, coupled with an array of tools and strategic partnerships, positions Phonexa as a go-to choice for optimizing the consumer journey across industries.
WhatConverts
G2 rating 4.9 out of 5 ⭐
Pros & Cons
Pros
Cons
Good customer service
Only one email per agency can be added
Easy to use and setup
Complicated stats
Helpful tools
Hard to get reports
Pricing
Call Tracking Plan – $30
Plus Plan – $60
Pro Plan – $100
Elite Plan – $160
WhatConverts is a complete lead monitoring tool for marketing organizations and their consumers. WhatConverts is a marketing and business intelligence software that automatically provides marketers and company owners with campaign success data to demystify marketing. This comprehensive application tracks leads by phone, form, and chat. WhatConverts now includes keyword call monitoring for PPC ads, revealing the most successful campaigns.
CallHippo
G2 rating 4.4 out of 5 ⭐
Pros & Cons
Pros
Cons
Great price
Unable to receive SMS from Banks
High call quality
Long responses
Easy to use
Customer service
Pricing
Bronze – $16
Silver – $24
Platinum – $40
CallHippo touts itself as a cutting-edge business phone solution that fosters client relationships. This user-friendly platform seamlessly integrates complicated features like Power Dialer and Automatic Call Distribution. Its powerful capabilities and comprehensive information and accessible interfaces allow sales and service teams to have meaningful customer conversations.
MyOperator
G2 rating 4.1 out of 5 ⭐
Pros & Cons
Pros
Cons
Support available 24/7
Poor response
Great staff
Difficult alert setting
User friendly
Hidden charges
Pricing
Cloud Call Center – Desk ₹5000
Cloud Call Center – Prime ₹20000
Office IVR system – ₹2499
MyOperator revolutionizes communication dynamics with Corporate Line, 360-degree Campaign Management, Office IVR, call analytics, cloud call center, and SMS + WhatsApp campaigns that are fully integrated with CRM systems. With this comprehensive suite, your team can turn every discussion into a business opportunity. MyOperator's leading cloud telephony partner for 10,000+ organizations, including Apollo, Dominos, Razorpay, and SMBs, proves its expertise.
Aloware
G2 rating 4.2 out of 5 ⭐
Pros & Cons
Pros
Cons
Many helpful features
Difficult contacts integration
Automated tools
Issues with templates upload
Easy CRM integration
No local presence
Pricing
iPro – $40
xPro – $90
uPro – $70
Aloware revolutionizes contact center software with efficiency, flexibility, and important features. Sales and support teams may meet targets and close deals faster with Aloware. Sales teams may phone, text, email, and use social media with this all-in-one turnkey platform. Aloware's adaptability and unlimited calls and messages appeal to sales and support personnel.
Conclusion
WhatConverts leads in lead monitoring software, enabling smart marketing decisions, whereas Phonexa offers a complete marketing automation suite. MyOperator, India's leading cloud communication provider, supports over 10,000 businesses, and CallHippo is a cutting-edge commercial phone system that optimizes client relations. Telnyx offers carrier-grade services over a global IP network, while Aloware's telecalling technologies transform client connections.These brands reinvent customer engagement, improving efficiency, strategic analysis, and expansion for enterprises of all sizes.
