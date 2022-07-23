What is Diversity Visa Program?
The Diversity Visa Program gives an opportunity to individuals from countries with less level of previous immigration to move to the United States of America and have residency or Green Card. With this type of visa, the US allows individuals from other countries to move in and work in the US permanently offering them citizenship and residence.
Approximately 50 thousand diversity visas are released per year. But due to numerous applications received against them, a random lottery is performed. After this, the selected candidates are said to apply for a visa or submit an application.
The Diversity Visa Program maintains the diversity level in the US immigration system. It is not only beneficial for immigrants but also for the US. Talent from different countries moves to the United States of America and serves the US for a long time. The talented immigrants also plays a key role in building economy of the US. For many individuals from other countries, it is a lifetime opportunity to avail and enjoy a successful life. Click here for information in Spanish.
Countries to avail Diversity Visa Program
The main purpose of this visa program is to gather talent from the globe which ultimately benefits the US. Firstly the US allows European countries to use this visa program but now they also allow African countries to immigrate. This Program has played a key role in Africans to migrating to the US. Most of the Africans in the United States nowadays moved on this diversity visa.
Kentucky Consular Center (KCC) and Diversity Visa Program
The Diversity Visa Program is offered by Kentucky Consular Center. The individuals who have applied for this visa program are selected from a lottery or luck draw in Fiscal Year 2022. Later these selected ones will move to Kentucky Consular Center KCC for their submission of documents along with their family members. After the Submission of their documents, the case will be scheduled for the interview and visa.
In Diversity Visa 2022, the documents are not to be submitted to the Kentucky Consular Center for the scheduled interview and issuance of visas. Instead, all documents of the selected candidates will be connected in an interview for evaluation at the embassy or at the place where the applications for a visa were made. United States Law requires specific documents which are given below
Birth Certificate
Court and Prison clearance certificate
Military Record clearance certificate
Police Certificate
Photocopy of Valid Passport Biographic Data Page
The civil documents can vary from country to country depending upon their Laws and availability.
If you fail to furnish your documents to the embassy or KCC or the place where the application was made, then you will become illegible for the Diversity Visa Program 2022. But this is not a big issue, this hurdle can be overcome by providing missing documents to KCC or consular.
KCC has processed before time to ensure that applicants have collected and arranged the documents for the Diversity Visa Program 2022. These pre-preparations will make the applicants well prepared and ready with all necessary documents before the interview.
How Diversity Visa Program Works?
The willing candidates can avail the Diversity Visa Program if they are residents of state qualifying “Low Admission States” from which less than fifty thousand individuals moved to the United States of America in the last five years. The US updates the list of qualifying states annually or else you can apply if your parents or spouse qualifies for the Low Admission States.
Educational requirement: The aspiring candidates should have completed High School Education or equivalent education. If education is not up to the mark them, the applicant should have work experience in the past five years that requires two years of tenure working there.
Each year fifty thousand visas are issued per year but it is ensured that all listed countries will get the same opportunity so not more than 7 percent is allowed to 1 country.
Because of high demand and more applications for Diversity Visa Program, a random lottery is performed. The selected candidates will submit the documents required by the KCC. Applicants can accompany their family and spouse along.
All Individuals who received visas for the US, enter the county in the same fiscal year in which they applied. If they do not enter the premises of the country they are no longer eligible for the Diversity Visa Program.
