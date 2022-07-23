What is Diversity Visa Program? 

The Diversity Visa Program gives an opportunity to individuals from countries with less level of previous immigration to move to the United States of America and have residency or Green Card. With this type of visa, the US allows individuals from other countries to move in and work in the US permanently offering them citizenship and residence. 

