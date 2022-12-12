All you remember was a flash of light and a blaring horn before your car was hit. Even though you managed to walk away, you did so with injuries that weren't there before. What do you do next?
If you have suffered a car accident injury, then you have the opportunity to pursue legal action against them. In some cases, the other party's insurance will be quick to offer a car accident settlement. However, they may refuse or offer much less than you are owed.
Here's how to know if you have a good case and what kind of compensation you can expect.
Pursuing a Lawsuit After a Car Accident Injury
What are the qualifications for pursuing a car accident lawsuit after you've sustained an injury? After all, not every car accident leads to a huge legal proceeding that awards someone thousands of dollars. There's a process as well as certain factors that decide whether or not you have a valid claim.
For example, it is possible to receive compensation for soft tissue injuries. These include bruises and minor scrapes. Either the other party's insurance or your own insurance company will cover that with ease.
More serious injuries like broken bones qualify you for much higher compensation, but it also means insurance companies may fight the claim. However, significant injuries that limit your ability to function or work make for a very strong case.
Let your attorney negotiate with the other person's insurance company on your behalf to avoid accepting inadequate settlements. If the other person is driving without insurance, you'll need to deal with both the other driver and your own car insurance.
Steps to Take After an Accident
How you build up your case will determine whether or not it's a strong one. If you want to pursue a lawsuit or get some kind of compensation, then you need to start preparing as soon as the accident occurs.
Call Law Enforcement
The very first thing you should do after an accident is to call your local law enforcement. You want to do this for a couple of reasons.
First, law enforcement will do a thorough analysis of the scenes of the accident. This involves examining the area, interviewing witnesses, and inspecting the vehicles. They then put everything in their report.
The second reason to call for law enforcement is so that you can put your side of the story on the record. It helps if the other party said they were at fault on a police report and changed their statement later on.
Get Contact Information
As long as your injuries are not too severe, you'll want to gather contact information from both the other driver and any witnesses. This can help you build your case later on and determine who was at fault.
If you are in no condition to gather information, then you should reach out to the police. They can track down the other driver to get their contact information, assuming they haven't already gotten it when they first arrived.
Seek Medical Treatment
Regardless of how serious your injuries are, you should always seek medical treatment as soon as possible. This can save your life, as you may have internal bleeding or head trauma you're not yet aware of.
Additionally, the medical files from your examination can be used in your claim. Some insurance companies will refuse a payout if you haven't sought out immediate medical attention. They will claim that avoiding the hospital means your injury wasn't as serious as you say it is.
Reach Out to An Attorney
After the police have been contacted and you've gotten checked at the hospital, you'll want to contact an attorney. Dealing with an insurance company on your own is not an easy process. It's all too easy for them to avoid paying you your due compensation or deny your claim altogether.
An attorney will handle your car accident case and save you time and money in the process. You can learn more here.
Keep Track of All Records and Expenses
If possible, try to get a copy of all your medical records and expenses related to the car accident lawsuit. Your attorney can use this information to verify your claim and potentially get you more money in the process.
For example, a broken leg could keep you away from work for a couple of months. You should keep track of when exactly you took leave and how much money you would have earned in that time.
Avoid Social Media
Try to stay off social media to the best of your abilities. Even if you have a strong case, the wrong post can completely destroy it. Anything you put online can be used against you, such as photos of you at a party or doing something you're not supposed to.
As such, keep your online presence to a minimum.
Determining Settlement Amount
A car accident settlement is determined by more than just your vehicle's sustained damage. It should take into account factors such as your own personal injuries, recovery time, hospital bills, and time away from work.
The end goal of a settlement is to avoid taking a case to court and getting compensation for the damaged party. For an insurance company, it can mean giving a little bit of money to avoid a much larger payout. As such, you never want to take the first offer.
Instead, it would be best if you let your car accident attorney negotiate the amount using all the information collected since your recent injury. They can make sure that no expense is spared when it comes to your compensation.
Win Your Car Accident Case
The best way to determine if you have a strong car accident injury case is if you have enough evidence. Serious injuries are a strong piece of evidence, but you'll also need official documentation. Gather it all and present it alongside your attorney for your best chance of getting compensated for your injuries.
