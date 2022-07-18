There are many options available on the market for decking materials. You can choose from natural materials like wood or composite materials made from recycled plastic and wood fibers. So, what's the best choice for your home? Read on to find out!
Different Types Of Deck Materials And Their Benefits
Decks are a great addition to any home, providing extra space for entertaining, relaxing, and enjoying the outdoors. Several options are available on the market when choosing deck materials, each with its own unique set of benefits. For example, natural wood decks offer a classic look and feel, requiring more maintenance than other options.
Composite decking is becoming increasingly popular due to certain advantages of composite decking, such as its low maintenance requirements and its ability to mimic the look of natural wood. Another material option is PVC decking, durable and easy to clean but typically more expensive than natural wood or composite decking. Ultimately, the best deck material for your home will depend on your budget, lifestyle, and personal preferences.
How To Choose The Best Material For Your Needs
When deciding which deck material is best for your home, it's essential to consider your budget, lifestyle, and personal preferences. If you're looking for a classic wood deck but don't want to deal with the maintenance requirements, composite decking may be the best option.
On the other hand, if you're looking for a low-maintenance option that still has the look and feel of natural wood, PVC decking may be the better choice. Ultimately, the best way to choose the suitable material for your needs is to consult with a professional who can help you weigh the pros and cons of each option.
Installation Tips For Each Type Of Material
Once you've selected the perfect decking material for your home, it's time to start planning the installation. If you're planning to install the deck yourself, follow all manufacturer instructions carefully.
If you're hiring a professional to install your deck, be sure to get multiple quotes and ask for references. Once you've found a qualified contractor, get a written estimate of all labor and materials costs.
Cost Comparisons For Each Type Of Decking Material
The cost of your deck will vary depending on the type of material you choose. Natural wood decks can range from $15 per square foot to $30 per square foot, while composite decking can cost between $20 and $35 per square foot. PVC decking is typically the most expensive option, costing between $25 and $40 per square foot.
Maintenance Tips For Keeping Your Deck Looking Great All Year Long
No matter what type of material you choose for your deck, it's essential to perform regular maintenance to keep it looking its best. Be sure to sweep the deck regularly to remove debris and wash it with a mild soap and water solution at least once a year.
If you have a natural wood deck, be sure to stain or seal it every few years to protect it from the elements. Composite decks usually don't require much maintenance beyond regular cleaning, but check the manufacturer's instructions for specific care recommendations.
FAQs About Decks And Deck Materials
Q: How much does a deck cost?
A: The cost of a deck will vary depending on the size and location of the deck and the type of material you choose.
Q: What is the best decking material?
A: The best decking material for your home will depend on your budget, lifestyle, and personal preferences.
Q: How do I install a deck?
A: If you're planning to install the deck yourself, follow all manufacturer instructions carefully. If you're hiring a professional to install your deck, be sure to get multiple quotes and ask for references.
Conclusion
Building a deck is a great way to improve the look and value of your home. When planning your deck, consider the type of material you want to use and your budget, lifestyle, and maintenance preferences. With a little bit of planning, you can build the perfect deck for your home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.