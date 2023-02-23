If you are a beginner, Coinbase might be a great place to start with! For traders who are new to the world ofbitgratitudecryptocurrency, it is easy to use and understand and might be the best option for you. However, before entering the world of cryptocurrencies, you must always make sure that you know it inside - out!
If you are aiming to begin trading with Coinbase, there are a few things that you must know about it otherwise it might be tricky! Coinbase charges transaction fees on different types of transactions. The logistics of each are different and you must sign up for a plan most suitable to your business strategies and long-term plans.
Coinbase Global Inc. has two cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase and Coinbase Pro. Each of them has its features and fee structures. Interestingly enough, it is speculated that Advanced Trade is a developed platform that might replace Coinbase Pro. Here are a few things that you must know about Coinbase.
What Are The Coinbase Fees?
While Coinbase does not charge any fees on holding supported cryptocurrencies on crypto wallets and it is also safe to use, similarly bitcoin trading software is secure for trading crypto coins. Here are a few types of fees that you might be charged if you use the Coinbase platform.
Spread Fee
The spread fee is a service charge of up to 2% on all transactions and it is added to the exchange rate. The spread fees allow Coinbase to lock in an exchange price for trade while the trader reviews the transaction details. This spread is charged on all cryptocurrency transactions as well as transactions using the Coinbase card.
Coinbase Transaction Fees
The Coinbase fees have a complex structure that takes into account the region, product, and payment method of the trader. The trader may either pay a flat fee on every transaction or a variable percentage of the transaction as a fee. These variable fees are not specified on the Coinbase platform and may vary from region to region.
Staking Fees
Staking is a way to earn passive income on your crypto holdings. With a significant amount of net worth as crypto assets, crypto stakes can make a significant amount of profit with minimum risks. However, on the Coinbase platform, Coinbase charges a 25% commission on each stake reward that the crypto asset makes.
What Is The Coinbase Pro Fee Structure?
Although it is different from Coinbase, Coinbase Pro is the most preferred platform to fulfill orders placed via Coinbase itself. Coinbase pro offers traders a secure platform that they can use to buy, sell and store digital assets. This feature allows instant online trading across various trading platforms and pairs.
Additionally, a Coinbase Pro account allows traders to track the crypto market, and review trading history while maintaining multiple portfolios and other advanced features that are unavailable on Coinbase.
How to Minimize Coinbase fees?
Due to the same primary platform, Coinbase and Coinbase Pro are instant, free, and easy to carry out. This increases usage of Coinbase Pro as it charges significantly lower fees for every transaction and other activities than Coinbase. Here are a few ways how you can minimize Coinbase fees and make the most of it!
Use Coinbase Pro instead
Since Coinbase Pro charges a significantly lower fee than Coinbase, it is convenient to transfer your digital assets to Coinbase Pro and then carry out a transaction. Since Coinbase to Coinbase Pro is instant and free, this will not add to any expenses for the trader while carrying out the transaction process smoothly.
Switch to Advance Trade
Advanced trade is developed to replace Coinbase Pro therefore if there is an existing account on Coinbase Pro, it can be transferred to Advance Trade. Once on Advance trade, the wallet can be transferred through a few simple steps. This will save the traders multiple transaction fees and service charges while it is safe and trustworthy.
Is It Worth It?
Traders might always question whether the Coinbase fees are even worth it or not. Coin base’s highly intuitive interface and convenience of trading allow new traders to easily build up their strategies and carry out transactions, despite the charges.
Conclusion
In conclusion, it is safe to say that the Coinbase platform is an excellent way for people to start trading with a little bit of know-how. Although the fees are a little high, the security and ease of use make it worth it!
