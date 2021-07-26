Image by sreza24595 from Pixabay
Regrets are normal parts of life, everyone experiences them and it’s something that we should accept. However, with this acceptance comes self-forgiveness and both are necessary for you to move forward.
You may have lots of regrets in the past that would constantly haunt you. Sometimes, it does feel that you deserve the guilt out of those regrets. But, you cannot stay in that same box of regrets that your guilt has built forever. That’s not going to help you grow. It’s time to realize that regrets will and always have a part in your life and what you need to do is improve and forgive yourself. These are natural processes that you have to undergo to reach maturity.
Forgiveness may seem to be easy to do when in reality, it’s not. It would take a long time and it depends on how you’re dealing with it. Now, meditation could be one of those mechanisms that you can try to guide yourself to the path of forgiveness.
Regardless of the number of regrets you’ve had in the past, you would often find yourself thinking about those things every time. Even if the person you’ve hurt has forgiven you already, you would continue blaming yourself for what had happened. However, that’s going to affect how you view yourself and your relationships with others. The thing is, everyone is not free from regrets but you cannot let yourself be consumed by them.
Meditation for Dealing with Regret: How is it possible?
You see, your perspective with regrets is influencing how you perceive yourself and the world around you. Meditation is going to help you change that mindset. Of course, it’s normal to rethink regrets but it’s a problem when you choose to dwell on them.
We have that tendency to experience difficulty in moving forward because we rethink the mistakes that could have been avoided. Those particular situations where they could never be solved anymore. Yes, indeed, you cannot do anything about them, but what you can do instead is to change that attitude of constantly reminding yourself of your shortcomings.
This mindset only keeps you getting stuck in the past and it is not good for you. But, we’re here to help you address this problem. This article will guide you to rely on different resources on meditation to build self-forgiveness.
Awareness of the regrets
It’s good that regrets are there to remind you that you are not a perfect person and are capable of making mistakes. But, you don’t have to focus all of your energy on these things. Instead, you have to visualize those regrets if they had existed in the present time. We will be using other resources on meditation like mindfulness training.
Here, you condition your mind to explore the situation you’ve been regretting about. In your mind, you face that situation head-on. Let’s say, you’ve regretted resigning from the company you’ve worked for because of the newer benefits that they currently have. You have to face those regrets by asking yourself: “If you had not resigned from that company, would your mental and physical health be better, given the fact that you’ve been dealing with those toxic colleagues for years?” This certain meditation technique will bring a better perspective to your regrets and will lead you to focus on the future ahead of you.
Focus on the now
Whenever we deal with regrets, it is a common circumstance that we tend to fixate on the past. It even gets worse if you get stuck in the cycle of repeating to yourself that you made those mistakes. This makes it difficult to practice self-forgiveness. We hate to break it to you but that is an unhealthy coping mechanism.
However, we can change that right now. Rather than focusing on regrets, why not on the alternatives? The alternatives would be those right things that you should’ve done to prevent mistakes that have happened. You have to picture yourself doing those things to transform the regrets inside your head. This would also help you do the right thing whenever the same situation happens again.
Appreciation of the lessons learned
Sometimes, it’s hard to appreciate the lessons regrets have taught you because of the irreparable mistakes that occurred. For you, it seemed like there’s no point in gaining all those lessons because you’ve already hurt someone or something and their pain can never be replaced.
In most cases, others’ pain is replaced with love and forgiveness because they value the fact that they need continue to progress in life and you should too. You have to appreciate the lessons that you’ve gained to build yourself up and start anew. By now, you are accountable for anything that has happened and is responsible for your mistakes but that shouldn’t define who you are.
Conclusion
While dwelling in the past is normal, it is not good if you keep clinging to it. This happens because even though the event already happened in the past, the regrets forming from them are happening as of the moment which makes it hard to move forward. Through utilizing different resources on meditation, you can change how you view regrets. It would take a longer time to get used to it but remember to forgive yourself at your own pace.
