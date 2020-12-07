In recent years the Dominican Republic has made it a priority to combat money laundering and other evils that hurt the country's economy. Amidst tightening financial regulations the Dominican government is being extra vigilant about the movement of money. Here is a look at some of the measures to crack down on illegal trades and help legal transactions thrive.
Undisclosed money - The root of evil
Illicit money is a major economic evil. It is earned through illegal means as undisclosed income, and enters the economy through money laundering. Illicit money is channeled into nefarious activities such as the smuggling of contraband items, narcotics trade, and terrorism financing. This makes it as much a social evil as economic.
Illicit money inflicts tremendous damage on the economy – more so, in emerging economies like the Dominican Republic. It undervalues the national economic output and hurts the nation’s GDP. Undisclosed money demolishes the government's tax income, which negatively impacts the annual budget. A budget deficit is the difference between how much a country spends and how much it earns. Illicit money widens the deficit.
The worst impacts of undisclosed money are faced by the common populace. First, they must pay higher taxes to compensate for the untaxed illicit income. Second, the citizens receive fewer social welfare benefits because the government has less money to spend. Third, they must cope with higher inflation. Foreign investors steer clear of regions which have a circulation of undisclosed money. This slows the pace of infrastructure development and job creation. Governments have a strong imperative to eliminate illicit money.
The challenge
The Basel AML (Anti-money laundering) Index is jointly monitored by The World Bank and the FATF (Financial Action Task Force). In 2019 the Dominican Republic had a Basel index score of 5.41. This indicated that it was more risky to invest here than in other Latin American countries such as Peru (5.33), Mexico (5.13), and Brazil (4.97).
Prior to the roll out of the new AML law in 2017 the Dominican Republic faced many challenges. The US Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement mentioned the country in a 2014 report. It said that a combination of a large informal economy and a flimsy formal economy made Dominican Republic a breeding ground for illicit money operations. Since 2017 things have changed for the better.
The solution - AML 2017
On June 17, 2017 the Dominican government unveiled its revamped Anti Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act. The law was structured upon key recommendations from the FATF. The new framework provided for better monitoring and stronger controls. It plugged many loopholes in the previous legislation. The updated law imposed limits on cash transfers and wire payments. It mandated proofs of payment for the purchase of high value goods such as jewelry, automobiles, airplanes, and stocks. The law made invoices and agreements subject to audits.
Outcomes
The Dominican Republic defined more than 30 felonies and infractions related to financial crimes and illicit money operations. These include tax evasion, bribery, undisclosed cross-border payments, and so on. The new law made these crimes punishable with jail sentences of up to 3 years.
The implementation was an immediate success. On the Basel AML Index the Dominican Republic moved from 6.69 points in 2017 to 5.41 points in 2019. The country is expected to improve its risk index score further to 5.1 by the end of 2020, and may even fall below 5 for the first time. Timely measures by the Dominican Republic ensured that it was not put on the FATF’s ‘blacklist’. Countries blacklisted by the FATF are considered too risky to invest in. They are also deemed ineligible for foreign monetary assistance and economic aid.
Impact on remittances
The volume of international transfers to the Dominican Republic is substantial. Large numbers of overseas Dominican workers transfer money to their families from abroad as remittances. In 2016 the country received remittances worth $5.1 billion. In accordance with FATF regulations the Dominican Republic now has new requirements for MVTS (Money or Value Transfer Services). Entities such as foreign exchange and remittance agents must obtain a license from the Monetary Board. Remittance agents also need to have mechanisms in place to identify the benefactors and beneficiaries of all international transactions. For remittances worth more than $1,000 (or equivalent amount in other currencies) the country further requires recipient banks to verify the identity of the beneficiary. The responsibility of reporting suspicious transfers lies squarely with remittance agents.
These measures helped the Dominican Republic improve its score on the FATF framework. The FATF's ‘Mutual Evaluation Report (MER) of Dominican Republic’ published in 2018 states that the country’s foreign exchange and remittances framework is "highly compliant" with international regulations. For a country with a long history of a sizable parallel economy this is quite a feat.
Success for the economy
The strong measures seem to be working. There are already signs of improvement. The IMF Databank reports that net investments in the Dominican Republic increased from $17.39 billion in 2016 to $24.32 billion in 2019. The inflation rate dropped from 3.28% in 2017 to 1.81% in 2019. Remittances increased from $5.1 billion in 2016 to $7.42 billion in 2019. The positive effects on gross capital formation, inflation, and remittance inflows prove that the country is on the path to progress.
