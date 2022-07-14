Source: pix4free.org
Of all the customs associated with opening up a business, online or otherwise, one of the weirdest in the world outside of taxes and finances is that of specialized business bank accounts. While these accounts are not technically even necessary for anyone seeking to pioneer their business, most financial services recommend them anyway. So, let’s talk about business checking accounts, why you may need them, and why you may not. More people could use these than you might think, so it’s also worth going over the reasons why.
The Big Question: Why?
Even if you follow financial advice to the letter, opening a new account is no small thing for any particular institution. An IRA account or other similar investment is just that: an investment of time and money. So why would anyone desire to make another account for something they could just as easily combine with their personal finances?
In a way I’ve already answered the question: these accounts keep professional finances away from personal finances. They simplify taxes, in particular, allowing you to speed through tax season without clicking through many annoying exception boxes. This alone is worth the trouble, though perhaps the frustration of tax season is not shared by all. Sources of income can coalesce into a business account and then you can, in a way, pay yourself a wage that makes the entire process so much easier.
For people who own businesses as their primary source of income, this is extremely convenient. Don’t get me wrong, separating finances is just a formality in many ways since the money is all going to the same person (assuming the two accounts are for the same person/people). But, for organizational purposes, you may find the IRS a little less oppressive if you set one up. Some banks also offer different (sometimes better) rates for these accounts.
What To Prepare Specifically
Business accounts for most banks are no different than opening a personal account just with some extra steps. You must be prepared to prove your identity and ownership of whatever you’re opening the account for. Paperwork for this particular step depends based on what country you’re in.
If you want to read more about what specific documents you should bring, read here: https://www.forbes.com/advisor/banking/checking/who-needs-a-business-checking-account/. If you have these documents, the bank will walk you through the rest. If your store is not considered a formal company under law, this is harder though since that is essential. There are many advantages to creating a company, not the least of which is getting to say you own a company in conversation.
Your business license is another consideration, marking that you are capable of and able to do business wherever you happen to be based. Don’t let any of this intimidate you, oftentimes if you just show up to the bank with the foundation documents of your finances in tow the banker will be able to do the rest. They are specialists in that kind of work, after all. Like all bank accounts, you should be prepared to pay a starting fee.
Financial Formality
Many people resent the formality of a professional account as if it turns something that was previously less serious into something more gentrified. Yet, the real advantages of the account outweigh any specific attitude adjustment you may need to do regarding this kind of account. business checking accounts liberate you to take what you’re doing seriously.
Opening a business nowadays, especially online, is a great idea. Though it is stressful, it also provides a certain level of independence that you can’t get in an office. Make sure you’re honest to yourself with scheduling and working hours and both the social and financial independence feel great. Focus on this, a meeting with a banker is just a means to an end.
Should Anyone Not Open a Business Account?
There are a few cases where a business-level account is a bad idea. For people who make only a small amount of money (not the primary wage) from this work, this type of account can be an extra stressor without much benefit. You probably aren’t going to take out serious loans for a side job either, so the credit bonus to your company isn’t super useful. In general, people who struggle to monitor multiple accounts may also find this level of management a bit of a stressor.
Even those who don’t make a ton of money from their startup may find these accounts helpful all the same. Though the amounts may not be large, some bonuses still carry over.
Additional Benefits
Once you have your account open, it legitimizes the dealings of your accounts far more than anything else in the eyes of banks. This makes it easier to apply for and be approved for loans from most banks, gives you an additional layer of very real protection from thieves, and keeps your mind just a little more peaceful.
If you are having second thoughts about opening a business after reading this, click here for a summary of why you should consider turning a hobby or craft of yours into your career. Some of the most rewarding careers aren’t based out of an office or institution but out of the home, and growing your finances while also growing your skills is an intensely rewarding experience.
