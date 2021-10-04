The Covid pandemic has had severe, indelible effects on the entire world since it began in late 2019. The medical field has had to scramble to introduce new treatment and disease prevention methods to the market to save lives.
Between December 2019 and September 2021, over 4.6 million people have died from Covid. Many of these deaths were preventable, especially since the vaccine became easier to access in countries around the world.
Dr Ryan Shelton of Zenith Labs shares how new advances in technology are impacting the fight against the Covid pandemic.
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial intelligence or AI has been instrumental so far in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. AI has been used to detect signs of the coronavirus in digital imaging scans. For example, AI can be used in concert with computerized tomography (CT) lung scans to spot potential problem areas.
AI has also been used to compile vast amounts of data about the coronavirus and discover new insights. Patient data, global movements of people, and other assessments have been used to help in the battle against the deadly disease.
AI has helped to process research into new molecules that can be used as medications for the virus. It has also helped a great deal in developing the mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna.
Telehealth
A shift toward telehealth was inevitable at the beginning of the lockdown period, but doctors worldwide are still using it to communicate with and better treat their patients. Telehealth enables ill or physically distant patients who cannot visit their providers in person to receive a diagnosis and guidance. It enables doctors from large cities to see patients from small and isolated towns all over the world. Patients who are currently infected with Covid who are safely isolating at home can also receive medical care in this way.
One barrier that has stood in the way of the more widespread adoption of telehealth is that it takes time for staff to implement these programs. During the current crisis, time is often a luxury that the staff does not have. Dr. Ryan Shelton believes that these systems should be put into place where support personnel can do so.
Blockchain
Blockchain has been touted in recent years as the solution to many problems in computing and financial services. Its security and transparency are proving to be extremely helpful in the fight against Covid. Blockchain can simplify the tracking of supply chains, track clusters of cases, identify patterns of disease symptoms, and improve the accuracy of a doctor’s diagnosis.
Blockchain can also make it easier and faster for health insurance companies to process claims, a significant source of stress for many doctors and patients.
3-D Printing
3-D printing was especially helpful during the early months of the pandemic when supply chains were severely disrupted by port and plant closures. Doctors and medical technicians could print their parts for vital machinery rather than waiting for them to be manufactured. The technology has been used on a massive scale, helping medical staff serve their patients more efficiently.
Open-Source Technology
The rapid sharing of medical data through open-source platforms has helped a great deal in combating the Covid pandemic. The genome of the 2019-nCov virus was sequenced and placed in an open database in January 2020. This discovery paved the way for many beneficial treatments, including tests and vaccines.
Open-source databases provided a great deal of help with contact tracing, one of how the spread of the virus could be monitored before widespread testing was available. Though tests are now available to anyone in the United States who needs one, doctors relied on contact tracing to determine whether there was a local cluster of the disease in the early months of the pandemic.
Gene Editing
The mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna were created using gene-editing technology. CRISPR, a technique that allows scientists to change the basic characteristics of DNA, was used to develop both diagnostics and drugs for the virus.
CRISPR could also be used to develop drugs and other therapies for the treatment of the Covid virus. The possibilities of this technology are endless.
Moving Forward Through Technology
While worldwide pandemics have affected us before and will again, the fight against the Covid pandemic represents a height of scientific and medical achievement. While the virus and its variants may seem to be staying one step ahead of scientists and public health measures in some countries are not holding up to expectations, the virus will be conquered in the coming years.
Dr Ryan Shelton understands that patients are alarmed by Covid, and he wants them to know that the full weight of medical science is being brought to bear on the continuing problem.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.