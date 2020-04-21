Your clothes say a lot about who you are. In fact, your attire is the first impression you make before you even speak a word to somebody. If you're going for a job interview, making a good first impression is key. It sets you out on the right foot. However, in a bid to impress your potential employer, be careful with your attire as you can easily get it wrong and create a bad first impression. It would be tough to reverse a bad first impression. Here are the do’s and don’ts of interview attire.
Do’s
Go for comfort and confidence.
Whatever you choose to wear, make sure you're comfortable and it makes you feel confident. Interviews can be tough, and you don't want to feel uncomfortable and lose your confidence. A well-tailored suit would be more comfortable than leather pants and a fitting shirt during an interview. If you're one of those people who don't feel comfortable due to your physical appearance (you're probably overweight, or you have prominent nipples and man boobs), choose an attire that masks your body flaws. For instance, you can wear a compression shirt underneath your dress shirt to conceal man boobs and ‘muffin top.’ Alternatively, you can buy nipple covers to conceal those puffy nipples poking through your shirt. Check out Confidence Body Wear nipple covers.
Choose minimal and straightforward accessories.
We all like accessories. Well, at least, most of us do. Accessories add character to what we're wearing. However, be careful not to overdo it. You don't want to wear accessories that will distract your potential employer. Be careful when it comes to make-up, aftershave, jewelry, and perfume. Keep it simple. A simple necklace, bracelet, or a classic watch are great choices.
Iron your clothes.
You have your hair done nicely, showered, dressed, and wore your classic watch, and you're ready to go for the interview. Not so fast - is your shirt ironed and your suit dry-cleaned? It may be tedious, but this can be the difference between looking sloppy and looking sharp.
Smile.
The perfect interview attire consists of nicely polished dress shoes, a tailored suit, and most importantly, a bright smile.
Don’ts
Wearing sneakers is a no-no.
Unless you're interviewing to become an athlete, don't wear sneakers. They portray you as being unprepared and unprofessional. You can go with loafers or dress shoes instead.
Avoid chaotic patterns.
This goes without saying. Well, unless you're interviewing for an eccentric wardrobe. Avoid clothes with chaotic patterns or loud colors. Although your style may be compelling, it's important to stick to the basics while going for an interview.
Avoid bright, flashy colors.
Bright, flashy clothes aren't appropriate for an interview. Go for black/neutral pants or skirts. If you must wear a bright color, make sure the overall style of your attire acts as a counterbalance.
