Research suggests the Delta Sleep-Inducing Peptide (DSIP) is a synthetic peptide designed to potentially control many physiological processes and preserve homeostatic equilibrium. Could it also have antioxidant properties?
Studies speculate that, as its name suggests, DSIP may play an important function in regulating sleep. Still, it may also play a regulatory role in other physiological processes, as suggested by studies. DSIP is a nine-amino-acid nonapeptide that occurs naturally in nerve cells, blood, and other tissues. This neuropeptide has been speculated in trials to modulate neurotransmitter levels, impact electrophysiological activity in the brain and body, and induce delta sleep in animals. [i]
From 1963 through 1977, the DSIP peptide was initially researched and defined in detail by researchers. [ii] DSIP was first recognized for its potential as a sleep-inducing component; nevertheless, its properties and prospective usage in other sectors, such as discomfort, insomnia, and withdrawal, were rapidly proposed for research in contained environments.
Overview of the DSIP Peptide
In an effort to confirm the rising theoretical potential of the Delta Sleep-Inducing Peptide (DSIP), scientists have conducted an extensive study into the peptide. The properties of this peptide, as suggested by researchers, are as follows:
Possible role in controlling the timing of SWS
Potentially involved in hormonal regulation and secretion via the endocrine system
It may reduce stress levels
It may help with maintaining blood pressure and regular heartbeats
It may have antioxidant properties
Possible pain relief
It may act as an anti-cancer agent in animal models
It may act as an epilepsy agent
A potential modulator of neural activity
Possibly a useful agent for withdrawal symptoms
DSIP Peptide Research
Animal Sleep Patterns and the DSIP Peptide
The effects of DSIP on cats' sleeping habits were investigated in recent research (8). Ten cats were split into two groups, one receiving a placebo and the other receiving either DSIP or a control. After administering the peptide to the cats, researchers watched their vitals for 8 hours.
The findings suggested that total sleep time and slow wave sleep (SWS) cycle rose significantly after the peptide was presented. The slow-wave sleep (SWS) stage of the sleep-wake cycle is the deepest stage of sleep during which NREM (non-rapid-eye-movement) sleep does not occur. The increase in SWS sleep time during the first hour after DSIP suggested that the substance's effects were almost instantaneous. This surge continued for seven hours before leveling out in the eighth.
DSIP Peptides and Hormone Regulation
In this study (9), the effects of DSIP on the endocrine system in rats were investigated. The levels of luteinizing hormone (LH) seemed to be enhanced within 30 minutes after the peptide was presented, whereas the levels of follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) were not seen to change.
Similar studies have suggested that DSIP may increase somatotropin hormone production while decreasing corticotropin hormone levels. (7) These findings speculate that DSIP may be useful for regulating hormone deficits by acting on the hypothalamus to control hormonal production.
DSIP Peptide and Cancer
One hundred and eight female rats were used in the research (11); half were given saline (control), and the other half were given DSIP. From 3 months of age until their deaths, all mice were given either saline or DSIP.
The findings suggested that mice given DSIP did not have their food intake affected, but they allegedly lost weight. It increased lifespan by 24% compared to the control group and reduced chromosomal abnormalities in the bone marrow by 23%. Additionally, DSIP seemed to result in a drop in tumor incidence that was 2.5-fold lower, most notably in mice with leukemia and mammary gland carcinomas.
Antioxidant Properties of the DSIP Peptide
To investigate the mechanism of DSIP peptide, research [iv] was performed on rats ranging in age from 2 to 24 months. The study results suggested that DSIP may reduce malonic dialdehyde concentrations in rat tissues and plasma. As a consequence of lipid peroxidation, malonic dialdehyde may cause elevated levels of oxidative stress in the body when present in excess. This finding speculated that DSIP had potentially antioxidant properties by inhibiting lipid peroxidation in the rat body. DSIP may influence different enzymatic levels and hence stimulate the endogenous antioxidant system, as research suggests. Studies speculate that antioxidant functions tend to wane with age; thus, it's possible that DSIP might boost these levels and have a geroprotective impact.
Only academic and scientific institutions are permitted to buy peptides. If you are a researcher interested in purchasing DSIP peptides for your clinical studies, you can do so by visiting Biotech Peptides. Please note that none of the items listed are approved for human or animal consumption. Laboratory research chemicals are only for in-vitro and in-lab use. Any kind of physical introduction is illegal.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.