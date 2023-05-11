Research suggests the Delta Sleep-Inducing Peptide (DSIP) is a synthetic peptide designed to potentially control many physiological processes and preserve homeostatic equilibrium. Could it also have antioxidant properties? 

Studies speculate that, as its name suggests, DSIP may play an important function in regulating sleep. Still, it may also play a regulatory role in other physiological processes, as suggested by studies. DSIP is a nine-amino-acid nonapeptide that occurs naturally in nerve cells, blood, and other tissues. This neuropeptide has been speculated in trials to modulate neurotransmitter levels, impact electrophysiological activity in the brain and body, and induce delta sleep in animals. [i] 

