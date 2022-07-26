Autoflowering plants have stood out from the crowd and have proved resilient amidst several weather irregularities. Several autoflowering marijuana seeds can thrive even in harsh conditions. The ruderalis trait is what keeps this cannabis strain afloat even in the toughest conditions. Autoflower seeds are also the best for beginners as they do not require much attention. They require less space and can be grown indoors or outdoors. Let’s look at some of the easiest auto-flower seeds to grow in 2022.
The 7 Easiest Autoflower Seeds To Grow
Northern Lights
The Northern lights autoflower strain is made up of 90% indica and 10% sativa. Thus, it is an indica-dominant hybrid. It is a combination of Thai sativa and Afghan indica. It has a THC of 18%. This particular strain is loved dearly by users because of its potent effects. It is known to be very soothing. It could help those suffering from insomnia or those looking to get a comfortable sleep after a stressful day. It is mold resistant and can thrive comfortably in an outdoor setting. It usually grows around 3ft and as such can be grown in indoor gardens.
It takes about 10-14 weeks to be ready for harvest. You can get as much as 4 to 6 oz per 3×3 ft. It has euphoric, happy, relaxed, sleepy, and uplifting effects.
Afghan Autoflower
The Afghan Autoflower Strain is a pure indica strain with 20% THC content. It is 100% indica. Afghan Autoflower can flower quickly and can thrive in extreme temperatures.
Like most autoflowers, you should expect reduced yield because of the small nature of the plant. However, you are sure of a short sow to harvest time frame. It is also mold resistant.
Afghan autoflower is one of the easiest autoflower seeds to grow and usually takes about 10-14 weeks to be ready. Similar to Northern lights, it produces a yield of about 4 to 6 oz per 3×3 ft. It gives feelings of euphoria, happiness, hunger, relaxation, and sleepiness.
Bruce Banner
The Bruce Banner autoflower strain is a sativa dominant hybrid strain that is composed of 40% indica and 60% sativa. It has a THC content of 25%. It is derived from the cross between the OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel.
When growing Bruce Banner, especially in large quantities, you should expect a similar scent to when it is smoked, a diesel or earthy smell. It is one the easiest autoflower seeds to grow nonetheless.
It is usually ready to harvest after about 10-14 weeks and you can get up to 4 to 6 oz per 3×3 ft. The feelings after use are usually euphoria, happiness, and relaxation. It offers a powerful punch of happy relaxation.
Gorilla Glue
The Gorilla Glue is a balanced strain as it contains 50% indica and 50% sativa. It contains 26% THC. It is composed of three different cannabis strains; Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. This is the reason for the complex flavor set and amazing effects of Gorilla Glue.
Gorilla Glue is easy to grow. It doesn’t exceed 4ft in height and as such can be grown in an indoor garden.
It takes about 10-14 weeks to be ready for harvest. The yield is about 4-6 oz per 3ft by 3ft. During use, you should expect a happy and uplifted feeling. It is great for relaxation.
Girls Scout Cookies Extreme
Girls Scout Cookies Extreme is an indica-dominant hybrid strain. It is made up of 80% indica and 20% sativa. It has a THC content of 21%.
It is best for indoor cultivation, because of its small size. It is well suited for beginners as well.
During harvest, which usually takes about 10 weeks to 14 weeks, you can expect to get 4 to 6 oz per 3 by 3ft. The effects are creative, euphoric, happy, relaxed, and uplifting.
Sour Diesel
Sour Diesel autoflower is a pure blend of pungent aromas. It is a sativa dominant hybrid strain. It contains 40% indica and 60% sativa. It has a THC content of 20%. It is gotten by combining Chemdawg with Super Skunk.
It is very easy to grow even for new growers. It can be grown indoors and outdoors. As an autoflower, it is usually small and matures fast.
The crop also matures in about 10 to 14 weeks. You can expect to get 4 to 6 oz per 3 by 3 ft. Users usually feel energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed, and uplifted. It offers an energy-driven psychedelic high.
Zkittlez Autoflower
Zkittlez Autoflower strain is a colorful cannabis strain that has a fruity flavor. It is indica-dominant as it is made up of 70% Indica and 30% sativa. It has a THC content of 23%.
It is one of the best variants of autoflower seeds to grow for beginners. This particular strain can survive in harsh weather conditions even in drastic temperature shifts.
During harvest, you can get up to 4oz and even as much as 6oz per 3ft by 3ft. The harvest is usually ready in about 10 weeks to 14 weeks. When taken, you can expect a euphoric or happy or relaxed or uplifted, or even a sleepy effect.
Conclusion
With the rise of autoflower seeds, it is now easier to grow cannabis even in uncertain climatic conditions. All you need is the right set of cannabis strains. We have given you seven of the easiest strains to grow even as a beginner. To get it completely right, the first step is to purchase these strains from a reputable seed shop. Herbies Seed Shop is a great place to start, so go for it.
