Mother’s Day is a special occasion to honour and appreciate the love, care and dedication that our mothers shower upon us every day. What better way to celebrate this day than by preparing a delicious breakfast for your mother? A scrumptious breakfast can be the perfect start to a perfect day, and we have put together the easiest breakfast ideas for Mother’s Day that are sure to make your mother feel loved and appreciated.
Pancakes with Berries
Pancakes are an all-time favourite breakfast dish, and they are easy to make. All you need is flour, sugar, baking powder, milk, eggs, and butter. For an extra special touch, serve them with fresh berries such as strawberries, raspberries, or blueberries and a dollop of whipped cream.
Baked Oatmeal with Fruits
Baked oatmeal is a healthy and delicious breakfast option that is perfect for Mother’s Day. It can be prepared in advance and reheated in the morning. The recipe involves mixing together oats, milk, eggs, fruit, and nuts and baking it in the oven until golden brown.
Badam Halwa
Badam halwa is a rich and creamy dessert that can be enjoyed as a breakfast item. It's made from almonds, sugar, ghee, and milk and is flavoured with cardamom and saffron. It's a popular North Indian dessert that can be made in under an hour.
Smoothie Bowl
Smoothie bowls are a healthy and refreshing breakfast option that is easy to make. Blend together your favourite fruits and vegetables with yoghourt or milk and pour the mixture into a bowl. Top with granola, nuts, or seeds for added texture and nutrition.
Egg and Cheese Muffins
Egg and cheese muffins are a protein-packed breakfast that is easy to make and delicious. The recipe involves whisking together eggs, milk, cheese, salt, and pepper and pouring the mixture into a muffin tin. Add chopped vegetables such as spinach, bell peppers, or onions for extra flavour and nutrition.
Besan Chilla
Besan chilla is a savoury pancake made from chickpea flour, spices, and vegetables. However, you can also make a sweet version of this dish by adding sugar and cardamom powder to the batter.
French Toast
French toast is a classic breakfast dish that is easy to prepare and delicious. For a special twist, add a pinch of cinnamon to the egg mixture and serve with a generous dollop of Nutella spread.
Cakes
Cakes are a special treat that can be perfect for Mother’s Day breakfast. Prepare a homemade cake or order a special cake from a bakery. Serve it with a cup of coffee or tea and enjoy it with your mother. You can bake a scrumptious cake at home or seek services like Bakingo cake delivery in Delhiand get a toothsome cake delivered right to your doorstep.
Poha
Poha is a popular breakfast dish in Western India that is made with flattened rice, onions, potatoes, and a variety of spices such as mustard seeds, cumin, and curry leaves. It is a quick and easy dish that can be customised to your mother's taste by adding her favourite vegetables or nuts. Poha can be served with a side of yoghurt or a cup of tea.
Upma
Upma is a savoury breakfast dish made with semolina, onions, tomatoes, and a variety of spices such as mustard seeds, cumin, and curry leaves. It is a quick and easy dish that can be prepared in under 30 minutes. Upma can be served with a side of coconut chutney or pickle.
Avocado Toast
Avocado toast with poached egg is a healthy and flavorful breakfast option that is perfect for Mother’s Day. Toast a slice of bread and top it with sliced avocado, a poached egg, and a sprinkle of salt and pepper.
Sabudana Kheer
Sabudana kheer is a creamy and delicious pudding that is made from tapioca pearls, milk, sugar, and cardamom. It's a popular breakfast option during fasting days and can be enjoyed by moms who are looking for a healthy and filling breakfast.
In conclusion, these easy breakfast ideas are perfect for Mother’s Day and are sure to make your mother feel special and loved. Whether you choose pancakes, baked oatmeal, egg and cheese muffins, French toast, or cakes for Mothers Day, you can’t go wrong with any of these delicious options. Get creative and customise the recipes to your mother’s liking for an extra special touch.
