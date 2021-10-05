If you’re looking for a better way to manage your debt, you’ve already taken a step in the right direction.
As you prepare to move forward, remember that some debt isn’t bad — a mortgage debt can help you achieve the goal of owning a home and a car loan can help you buy a car. However, too often we have the wrong kind of debt such as high-interest credit card debt, which can cause you to feel like you’re weighed down under debt obligations.
To build a healthy financial situation and focus on important financial goals, you need to trim down and ultimately eliminate loan debts. These debt management tips will help you stay in control of your money.
Developing the discipline and motivation to get out of debt will enable you to focus on becoming financially secure. Debt keeps you from making the most of your money, which is why it is critical to know how to manage it.
How bad debt affects you
The more money you owe, the less likely it is that you will be able to repay your debt. Too much borrowing can quickly trap you in a debt spiral that is difficult to escape from.
Skipping payments or paying your credit card late will negatively impact your score, making it unlikely that you will get approval for big-ticket items like a home loan.
What is a credit score?
Your Credit Bureau Score is calculated through a formula determining your ability to pay your bills, the amount of debt you carry and how it compares with other borrowers.
This single number on your credit report indicates your capacity to manage existing credit.
What is good debt and bad debt?
While all debt costs money and needs to be repaid, not all debt is equal. There is ‘good debt’ and ‘bad debt’ and what separates the two is simply the ability for that debt to help you build wealth over time.
For instance, debt could be viewed favourably if you’re using it to invest in an asset, such as property or shares, which (although not guaranteed) may generate an income over time, and/or grow in value, so you can sell it for a profit at a later date.
Bad debt on the other hand is money you borrow for things that won’t see you achieve a financial gain, such as day-to-day expenses, like council tax, household bills, household budget, like groceries, in addition to things like clothes and holidays.
Your credit score
Restricted access to future credit on a personal level means that important loan facilities such as vehicle finance, a home loan, overdrafts and credit facilities like credit card costs will no longer be made available to you because you are classified as a risky borrower.
If you are a business owner, poor personal credit scores can affect your ability to secure loans for the business or favourable payment terms from suppliers.
Reasons for over-indebtedness
There are several reasons why you might be failing to manage your debt responsibly:
Loss of employment or income if you are retrenched or your business closes down
Reckless lenders providing credit to individuals who are unable to pay it back (Credit Act)
Living beyond your means as the cost of living rises
Irrational and impulsive spending
Effective debt management tips
1. Know how much you owe
If you want to live debt-free then start by making a list of your debts, including the creditor, total amount of the debt, monthly payment, interest rate, and due date. You can use your credit report to confirm the debts on your list. Having all the debts in front of you will allow you to see the bigger picture and stay aware of your complete debt picture.
If you are feeling overwhelmed by debt, one of the first steps you’ll need to take to organise your finances is to determine exactly how much debt you owe, and to whom. Keep an up-to-date list of all your debts, including creditors, total amounts, monthly repayments and deadlines.
A spreadsheet can be most helpful as it will encourage or compel you to keep your financial obligations up to date. Taking the time to document balances and payment amounts will save you some time later, and help to prevent late payments.
2. Put together a monthly budget
An effective budget helps you see how much money is coming into your account and how much is going out. You’ll get an idea of what you actually end up with every month, and how much of your debt you can afford to repay monthly.
3. Decide which debts to pay off first
Prioritise your debt list. Deciding which one to tackle first can be a challenge, but it’s worthwhile to cross them off your list in the right order.
Some types of debt are more expensive than others, so target the debt that carries the highest interest rate first, and which is costing you the most. Your credit card is often the main culprit. Paying this off first will allow you to save money in the long run.
4. Pay what you can
While paying a little extra than what you owe every month is ideal – you’ll pay off your debt faster – it’s not always possible. But at least make your minimum monthly payment, to ensure your debt doesn’t grow.
Again, remember to prioritise paying off additional amounts on interest-bearing accounts first. Some clothing accounts, for example, offer six-month interest-free payment plans, pay off the accounts that charge interest first.
Missing monthly payments makes it difficult to catch up. If you fail to pay for several months in a row, your account may go into default, which has serious consequences. Minimum payment will stop your debt from growing and will keep your account in good standing. You can always pay more when extra cash is freed up later on. Opting for monthly debit orders can help you keep on track.
5. Curb irrational or impulsive spending
Set aside an amount you can afford monthly to devote to luxuries or indulging. Creating this small splurge fund or adding a category for indulgences in your budget will allow you to spend money on things you really want because you only have a set amount to spend.
Understand your triggers for impulsive spending and devise a strategy to avoid them. For example, set aside a limited amount to go grocery shopping – and a list – so you’re not tempted to window- shop and end up buying something extra, outside your budget.
6. Consider debt consolidation
Debt consolidation means taking out a new loan to pay off a number of smaller debts. Multiple debts are combined into a single, larger debt, usually with more favourable pay-off terms, such as a lower interest rate or lower monthly payment or both. It can form part of a debt management plan.
Covering all your outstanding debt using a single loan for a large amount is a simple way to pay all your creditors at once with only one monthly instalment.
This is why a debt consolidation is an attractive option for the over-indebted. This is ideal if you have multiple or high loan repayments, as the lump sum paid to you by a credit provider will minimise your creditors and offer a single interest rate.
However, if you don’t have your money management under control, debt consolidation may not be the answer. Unreformed irrational spenders may find it difficult to keep up with payments, or even use the consolidation loan on a new purchase. Within a short time, borrowers often find themselves buried deeper in bills because the institutions offering these loans don’t settle debts on behalf of the borrower; instead, the onus is on the borrower to make payments.
A secured personal loan is an alternative, where the money you borrow is secured by an asset. This poses less of a risk to the credit provider, making it easier to be approved for this personal loan and can be a step towards debt management.
7.Recognize the Signs That You Need Help
If you find it hard to pay your debt and other bills each month, you may need to seek outside help, like free debt advice from a debt adviser. Other options for debt relief are:
Debt consolidation
Debt settlement
Individual Involuntary Arrangement
These each have advantages and disadvantages, so weigh your options carefully.
Know you can reach out
If you're looking for advice on securing an IVA, IVA Advice can help you today. Our friendly team will discuss your options and look at potential repayment plans that offer convenience and security, while you manage debt.
We're authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and we are a company registered in England. Our service guarantees you'll get the best solutions for your situation, and all you have to do is tell us your details, and we can use our IVA calculator to work out the right repayment plan.
Please feel free to contact us at our registered office, or you can use our website to fill in your details, and we'll get back to you ASAP. Our IVA proposal will aim to help your financial situation.
Remember, debt doesn't have to be a black cloud over your head and working with us means you have an opportunity to remove past mistakes from your credit file. Contact us for a debt solution and debt advice today. We look forward to hearing from you.
