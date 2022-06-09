Intellectual property (IP) describes an asset, idea, or intangible creation that’s valuable to you or your business. Among the most widely recognized types of intellectual property are trademarks, trade secrets, patents, and copyrights.
When you’ve come up with a brilliant product, idea, or concept, you want to protect it at all costs, but that doesn’t mean other businesses and people will respect what doesn’t belong to them. Protect what’s rightfully yours in some of the following ways.
Seek Legal Help
By aligning yourself with an Orange County intellectual property expert, you may stand the best chance of protecting your innovation and preventing someone else from reaping its rewards.
Experts in intellectual property infringement litigation are adept at creating solid cases that prove your product or idea is rightfully yours, and they go to great lengths to ensure other businesses are not able to profit from it. The best lawyers in this field can also ensure that you’ve covered all bases regarding IP enforcement and protection, something that can be necessary for claiming legal ownership.
Apply for Copyrights, Patents, and Trademarks
You might have come up with a brilliant workplace process, product, or concept, but it’s not necessarily legally yours until you apply for a trademark, copyright, or patent. By going through the application process, you might gain a great deal of protection while also putting you in a desirable position for cross-licensing and counterclaim bargaining.
Copyrights are ideal for artistic projects like artwork, books, and drawings, while trademarks are suitable for branding, such as logos and symbols. Patents might be something you consider for new inventions and the unique methods for how they work.
Continuously Innovate
When companies see value in your product, they’ll likely attempt to create a version of it without breaching your copyright. As various businesses begin profiting from something that may have originally been your idea, it makes sense to continually innovate your original creation to stay ahead of the pack.
For example, one person may have invented the TV in black and white, but another person enhanced that creation by developing the color TV. If you come up with your own improvements, you might prevent your competition from outperforming you.
Keep Records of Your Creation
Thousands of businesses fall victim to data breaches annually, which means that top-secret information can fall into the wrong hands, such as a competing business. If you haven’t filed for a patent, trademark, or copyright, the person who ends up in possession of your creation just might.
To prevent that from happening, you might need to be able to prove that you’re the rightful owner. By having documents, such as dated drafts, of your creation, you may stand a better chance of coming out on top.
Enforce IP Violations
You filed for your patent, copyright, or trademark for a reason, so don’t be afraid to enforce your rights if you learn that someone has infringed on your intellectual property. The more you hold firm on what’s rightfully yours, the less of an easy target other companies might see you as.
A cease and desist letter to the infringer can often be the best first step, and this letter is sometimes enough for the other party to stop what they’re doing or enter negotiations with you regarding licensing.
Alternatively, you might decide to seek legal help and take a business to court or opt for a less formal option, such as arbitration. During the arbitration process, all parties submit a dispute to the arbitrators, who make a binding decision and potentially award damages.
Some people might also consider mediation with a neutral mediator to help both parties reach a satisfactory outcome. This step allows both parties to be a part of the dispute process while potentially improving the chances of retaining good working relationships.
Keep It a Secret Until You File a Patent
As exciting as it can be to come up with a revolutionary idea for a product or service, it might be in your best interests to avoid discussing it with anyone until you’ve filed a patent. No matter how trustworthy you believe someone is, nothing is stopping them from filing a patent before you and gaining ownership of your brilliant invention.
While you might think a non-disclosure agreement would protect you and your property, the best form of protection is saying nothing until you’ve put all possible protection measures in place.
The unfortunate reality is that your brilliant ideas, products, and concepts are only truly yours when you put legal processes in place to protect them. Don’t underestimate the value of filing copyrights, patents, and trademarks and aligning yourself with an IP expert to lead the way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.