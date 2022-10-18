In the ever-changing landscape of real estate, it's more important than ever for agents to be able to adapt and change with the times. With new technology comes new opportunities for agents to reach their clients. One of the most promising new platforms for real estate agents is LeadJolt.

LeadJolt is a lead generation and marketing platform quickly gaining popularity among agents. The platform offers many features that can be highly beneficial for agents, including generating leads, tracking leads, and marketing to leads. In addition to its lead generation capabilities, the platform offers several other features that can benefit agents and increase sales.

