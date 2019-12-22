We all know that one person that's obsessed with cars. If they aren't browsing https://goldfarbinc.com/ for spare parts or in the garage tinkering with their car, they will be on the Internet looking at cars. If you're looking for something to keep them in the house over Christmas, then try some of these suggestions. A book or film on cars might be enough to keep them out of the garage until after Christmas dinner is served at least.
Audi Quattro Rally Car Enthusiasts’ Manual
The Audi Quattro is one of the most famous rally cars ever driven. Debuting in 1980, it was used in several updating iterations for the next ten years. If you're buying a present for a lover of either rally racing or the Audi Quattro, this is a great gift. The tuned-up 300 bhp engine made this the car that Michelle Mouton used to be the first female to win the World Championship race. This book documents the creation and development of the Audi Quattro through the early 80s to culminate with the 500 horsepower S1 E1 model that arrived in 1985. Haynes, who is responsible for creating the book, also has a few other options that might be a good choice for your car-loving fan, including the history of the Lola T70, as well as The Bluffers Guide to Formula One.
How to Be Formula One Champion – Richard Porter
Speaking of Formula One, Richard Porter’s new satire of what you should do to make it as the next Lewis Hamilton is a great choice for anyone that loves racing. Richard Porter is best known for working on the scripts for Amazon Prime's Grand Tour and also has a column in the UK's Sunday Times newspaper reviewing all of the best new cars on the market. Through all of this, he knows his stuff and has a quick wit for some hilarious chapters.
One Formula: 50 Years of Car Design – Gordon Murray
Continuing the Formula One trend, Gordon Murray's book is closer to a thesis at over 900 pages and documents in impressive detail the history of Formula One's trends and changes in car design. Murray is a car designer specializing in creating F1 cars, the fastest cars in the world, so he knows a thing or two about their history. This is definitely a present for the die-hard fans, though it starts at an impressive £225 for the standard hardback edition.
The Italian Job – 50th Anniversary Edition
The Italian Job is an absolute classic heist film and is almost solely responsible for driving mini cooper sales through the 70s. Ignore the remake that came out a few years ago, and instead, gift your car-loving family member or friend with the 50th year anniversary edition. This comes with all the extras you might expect and has special features galore in the Blu-ray edition. You also get a copy of the film's script, as well as a retrospective written by Matthew Field.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, sign up for a new website account or purchase a Subscription to continue reading. If you have an existing print subscription, simply sign up for a digital account on the website to get access to premium digital content. Note - Please use the same email address you used when you purchased your subscription as this will make it even easier and faster for us to link to your account.
Digital Access
Subscribe today and join and become part of our online community.
All Access Subscription (Print plus digital)
Subscribe today and join and become part of our online community.
Complimentary interim access for new subscribers
Please Click "Sign Up" to get access to our content now while we process your new subscription.
Digital Access for our Print Subscribers
Digital access for our loyal print subscribers is only a couple of clicks away. Please "Get started" and become a part of our online community as well.
Getting started will require that you either sign up for an account or if you have one log in and we will connect you digital and print accounts.