When the famous country singer Eric Church announces a tour, you can expect a huge crowd of excited people anxiously waiting for his arrival. Over the years, Eric Church tickets have never lost their shine and value. And there's no reason for the tickets to go out of fashion because this popular country artist is making sure that his music continues to inspire and entertain his fans. With the release of his debut album Sinners Like Me (2006), Church has made it clear that he is there to stay. Get the best Eric Church tickets to get the best view of this iconic country star as he surrounds the arena with a laid-back country vibe. Eric Church is an accomplished country musician. You can catch this country idol during the Eric Church tour.
It isn't difficult to see why Eric Church has become what he is today. Young Eric Church was already singing and playing his guitar in Granite Falls, North Carolina, when he was 13. His talent is incredible, even from a young age. He would write and perform original songs on local platforms and bars. Church began playing as a member of Mountain Boys when he reached college. It was a band that consisted of two friends and his brother. They would perform his originals and cover Jimmy Buffet's songs. Things changed for this young star when he relocated to Nashville. Here, he began writing songs for popular artists. His popularity rose with the songs he wrote in 2005. He wrote, "Whiskey Wings" for Dean Miller, and "The World Needs A Drink" for Terri Clark.
Finding success in the field of music, Eric Church decided to call his own shots and released his debut album Sinners Like Me in 2006. The album immediately found success and spawned three hit singles, "Guys Like Me," "Two Pink Lines," and "How 'Bout You," on the Billboard country charts. Following this achievement, Church went on to release more successful albums over the next few years. The discography of Eric Church consists of seven studio albums, two EPs, two live albums, and 27 singles.
In 2006, the singer released Sinners Like Me and received wide recognition that bolstered his singing career. His debut album produced three hit songs. Two years later, the singer released a second album titled Carolina (2009), which also contained three hit singles, "Hell on the Heart," "Love Your Love The Most," and "Smoke a Little Smoke." Chief, the singer's third album was released in 2011 and became his first album to peak at number one. It also spawned his first two top 1 singles, "Springsteen" and "Drink in my Hand." You will also enjoy other hits like "Like Jesus Does," "Creepin'," and "Homeboy." Catch the singer in one of his thrilling live concerts and listen to these hits in person. Get Eric Church tickets in your possession today.
Eric Church is known for producing interesting albums that consist of hit singles. In 2014, he released the album The Outsiders that contained a string of hit singles on the Country Airplay chart. They include "Give Me Back My Hometown," "Talladega," "Like a Wrecking Ball," and "Cold One." The next album Mr. Misunderstood in 2015, was released to much critical acclaim and contained two Top 1 singles, "Round Here Buzz" and "Record Year." He followed the success with two more albums, Desperate Man (2018) and Heart & Soul (2021). Out of his albums, the most successful ones are Chief and The Outsiders, both of which topped the Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums as soon as they were released. Eric Church VIP tickets are available for sale for those who wish to watch the singer in the most convenient way possible. If you live in Canada and want to find the best place to buy tickets, Eric Church tickets Canada would be an ideal choice.
Given his extreme talent and his friendly bond with his fans, Eric Church has earned a number of awards and recognition under his name. He is a recipient of the ACM award in 2011 under Top New Solo Vocalist. He also won the American Country Awards in 2012 under Song of the Year. Church received the CMA award in 2016 for Mr. Misunderstood under Album of the Year. You can find cheap Eric Church tickets from various ticket platforms. Make sure you keep an eye on the upcoming schedule and see if the singer will be coming to a venue near you.
Over the years, the singer has embarked on multiple tours to support his albums and bring excitement to his fans all over the world. His first headlining tour, Jägermeister Country Tour, was undertaken in 2010. He followed this tour with four more headlining tours, with the most recent one being Double Down Tour in 2019. In addition to headliners, the singer has also supported numerous tours by well-known artists. He supported Rascal Flatts during their Me and My Gang Tour in 2006. He has also supported fellow country artists like Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, and Toby Keith, among others. Get exclusive Eric Church VIP box seats and watch the performance of your favorite star in luxury.
When you attend the Eric Church concert, you can expect the artist to rock his signature trucker and aviator sunglasses. His friendly vibe, incredible voice, and upbeat performance are some of the reasons why fans can't stay at home when this legend comes to town. When you watch him live, you will surely be inspired and entertained by his rock and roll infused country hits. Sing along and tap your feet to the beats of hits like "Record Year," "Springsteen," "Like A Wrecking Ball," and "Smoke a Little Smoke," among others. Church is a dynamic performer on stage. With a charismatic stage presence, he can command the crowd in the palm of his hands. When you buy Eric Church luxury suite tickets, you are treating yourself to an unrivaled experience with ultimate VIP amenities and perks. Make sure you get the highly demanded tickets today and enjoy a spectacular performance.
Eric Church Ticket Prices & Tour Information
How Much Are Eric Church Tickets?
Various platforms sell Eric Church tickets, but the prices may vary based on several factors. You can find tickets with prices as low as $12. No matter where you live, the singer might be scheduled to perform in a venue near you. So keep an eye on the upcoming schedule and find the perfect tickets to an exceptional country concert.
How to Buy Cheap Eric Church Tickets?
You shouldn't face much of a problem finding cheap tickets to attend Eric Church concerts. You can find tickets that fit various budgets. Find Eric Church tickets with low prices. You can get them for $12. The singer will be bringing many new hits and fresh materials when he hits a venue near you.
Will Eric Church Tour?
Eric Church has already announced that he will be embarking on the Gather Again Tour. Fans are brimming with high anticipation and excitement for the arrival of this iconic country star. Catch him in one of his exciting concerts during this extensive arena tour by purchasing Eric Church tickets at the earliest.
Where can I see Eric Church in concert?
You can watch American country singer Eric Church performing in various venues across the nation during his latest tour. No matter where you live, you might find suitable dates and concerts near you. He will be rocking the venues in cities like Knoxville, Birmingham, Need Orleans, and Louisville, among others.
When do Eric Church Tickets Go on Sale?
Eric Church tickets for 2021 concerts are up for sale now. Make sure you buy them as soon as you can because these tickets are in high demand. When the famous singer comes to a venue near you, many people will be excited to watch his stellar performance in person.
Who Is the Opening Act for Eric Church?
Eric Church is known to deliver outstanding performances every time he hits the stage. But he also brings with him some of the famous singers to open for him. While the opening act for Eric Church concerts isn't announced yet, it is sure to come as a surprise when iconic stars hit the stage as opening acts.
How Long Is a Eric Church Concert?
Eric Church concerts are usually 2-3 hours long, depending on the opening acts and encores. You can expect the artist to dazzle you with hits like "Hippie Radio," "Guys Like Me," "Carolina," and "Drowning Man," among others. Book the exciting tickets today and attend the awesome concerts happening near you.
Is Eric Church Touring?
Eric Church is hitting the road with his highly awaited Gather Again Tour, and you can only imagine the fiery excitement from the fans. Find great Eric Church tickets to attend the concerts that take place in venues like the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI, and the Anthem in Washington, D.C.
