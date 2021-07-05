Buzzwords like HR software and HRIS systems are flying around the industry like gnats—everywhere you turn, someone wants to tell you about the next best thing in HR and payroll management and processing technology. There is a lot of hype about time savings, cost savings, streamlined operations, and other vague benefits—which are all fantastic, of course, but that doesn’t tell you what they are or how they can help your business. 

So, what does a modern HRIS system really do when it comes to automation? The easier answer might be in regard to what it doesn’t do. Keep reading to learn all about how technology is automating the world of HR for the benefit of everyone involved. 

Applications and New Hire Onboarding

Starting at the very beginning, the company’s HR process is automated with an application system and onboarding tool that provides a database where you can manage applicants, schedule interviews, and even use AI and automation to move them through the various steps in the hiring and onboarding processes. 

Onboarding is one of the most tedious processes for any HR department. Being able to post jobs, collect resumes, set up interviews, and even grant network access to new hires automatically can take a lot of the work off your plate. Plus, you can monitor and measure performance, improve inefficiencies, and make sure that all of your new hires are giving the best value to the company. 

Time Off and Leave Requests

In an automated HRIS tool, employees’ time off hours can be tracked, added, subtracted, and even scheduled, quickly and easily. You can automate approvals for leave, allowing AI to approve any minor requests based on the way you set it up and creating opportunities for your employees to be notified immediately of other requests so that they can be answered and approved as quickly as possible. 

This makes the entire process more convenient for everyone involved and takes a lot less time and effort. Then, there’s also no “he said, she said” about requests that were filed and never approved, or for leave that someone thinks was granted, but wasn’t. 

Payroll and Benefits

Another area where AI and automation are shining for HR is in the payroll arena. Dealing with all the math and numbers of benefits and payroll can be a daunting task even for the most skilled HR professionals. With automated tools like payroll software, everything can be verified by the system and you can ensure that your records meet all requirements. 

Being able to manage benefits also means you can help employees get enrolled easier and manage their benefits with less effort. You can automate things like eligibility determination, open enrollment, education on benefits, and even changing benefits for various events, such as adding or removing spouses, new children, and more. 

Tax Filing and Compliance

If there’s anything that people in any business want to avoid, it’s dealing with taxes. Tax compliance can be challenging for even the most seasoned HR pros, but it doesn’t have to be that way anymore. Automated HRIS tools are designed to automate all of your tax filing and management tasks, ensure that you are compliant with state and federal laws, and ensure that you never have to worry about small oversights that can lead to big penalties. 

In the world of business, compliance happens best when it’s streamlined and automated as much as possible. The more of the human element that you can remove, the fewer mistakes and errors there will be and the less time you will spend on taking care of your business taxes. 

What’s Not to Automate?

If you work in HR or you know anything about the day-to-day processes involved, you’re probably wondering what isn’t tedious about the job. It’s just an area that requires a lot of attention to detail, repetition, and calculations, and reporting that manpower just can’t handle as effectively without the assistance of technology. 

With modern HR software, there is so much to gain from automation. In addition to the things covered here, you can also look into automating things like time management, offboarding, expenses, and so much more. When you take the time to choose the right tools, you’ll be able to streamline so many tedious HR tasks and give everyone the peace of mind that they’re being handled in the best way. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription