Nathan Dumlao. Source: Unsplash

 

It is an understatement to just think of distant learning as “comfortable” and “easy.”

Students and most especially parents around the globe, can testify with their experience that it is rather challenging to attend a virtual class. Struggles like distractions, social isolation, lack of space, and budget for technological upgrades are just some of the many dramatic shifts they face.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, parents with their children are more likely to experience a negative impact on their mental, physical and emotional health. Their survey indicates that parents with children attending virtual classes at home suffer an increased stress level to 46.6%. Of all parents, 16.5% use drugs or alcohol, and 17.7% have trouble sleeping.

In an article published by The Wall Street Journal, public universities in California, Indiana, Massachusetts, and Connecticut have given their students an option to get vaccinated so that they may be able to enter their campus. Their response? A federal lawsuit. Students believe that they have a constitutional right to get vaccinated or not. It should not stop them from attending a class.

Shifting from traditional to online learning prevents the continuous transmission of Coronavirus, but institutions are caught off guard. This new model is still expected to develop and persist in catering to the needs of every individual. There is still room for improvement regarding how to handle the education system co-existing with an ongoing pandemic.

The education system in the U.S. has not yet finalized its decision as to how this adaptive learning should push through. Reopening of universities will be unsafe for the general public, students, and personnel if requirements and protocols against Covid-19 are weak.

 

