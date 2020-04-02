The Run For The Roses or popularly known as the Kentucky Derby gets delayed this year. The Churchill Downs, Inc, which organizes the whole horse racing event, had to do this as the COVID-19 pandemic hit its global halt. Instead of commemorating the event on May 2, it is pushed to a later date, which is on September 5, 2020.
With his movement, the Derby hopefuls who initially sent their bid to compete at Churchill Downs get an extended time to prepare. Aside from the horses, the bettors can also take time to create effective betting strategies by observing each racehorses accomplishing a well-established racing form before the Derby.
Although the Run For The Roses gets postponed, the Derby trails are pushing through to allow each horse to compete and earn qualifying points. So, here are the remaining Derby trails you need to watch out before the Kentucky Derby showdown comes in this September.
Florida Derby
Amidst of the Coronavirus crisis, the Florida Derby will continue on March 28, 2020. It is one of the most significant Derby prep races that give racehorses a huge TVG.com - Kentucky Derby horsesodds value. The Florida Derby will take place at Gulfstream Park in Hadendalle, Florida, where all three-year-old thoroughbreds can expect a million-dollar purse prize.
Some of the Derby hopefuls that will join the Florida Derby this Saturday is a Holy Bull Stakes winner, Tiz The Law. Aside from this horse, Fountain of Youth Stakes superstar Ete Indien, As Seen On TV, Disc Jockey, and Gouverneur Morris will also partake in the said competition. All these horses are hoping to accomplish the Florida Derby to earn a sure spot in the Run For The Roses.
Santa Anita Derby
Another major Kentucky Derby prep race that every horse must accomplish is the Santa Anita Derby. It is a million-dollar horse racing competition that will take place at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California. It is scheduled to happen on April 4, 2020, where horses compete in a one ⅛ mile running distance.
We are also expecting some Kentucky Derby hopefuls that will saddle up and compete for this event. Some of the racehorses include San Felipe Stakes winner, Authentic. He is joined by his runner-up Honor A.P. Also, Anneau d’Or will try his luck in Santa Anita to ascend in the odds ranking if he gets the title by any chance.
Wood Memorial Stakes
Wood Memorial Stakes is also a Kentucky Derby prep race that settles simultaneously with the Santa Anita Derby on April 4, 2020. The Wood Memorial Stakes will commemorate its 95th season on the said date, which will happen at Aqueduct Racetrack in Ozone Park, Queens, New York. The horses will compete in a one ⅛ mile running distance with a chance to win a million-dollar prize at stake.
Some Derby hopefuls that will compete in the Wood Memorial Stakes is Sole Volante, a runner-up in the recently concluded Tampa Bay Derby. San Felipe Stakes fourth placer, Thousand Words will also join in the said event. Wither Stakes winner, Max Player is also competing along with Gotham Stakes superstar, Mischevious Alex.
Arkansas Derby
Arkansas Derby is another million-dollar Kentucky Derby prep-race that helps each horse gain a sure spot to the upcoming Run For The Roses. It will take place on May 2, 2020, at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The Arkansas Derby will celebrate its 84th edition, and every entry will compete in a 9 furlong (1 ⅛ mile) running distance.
Silver Prospector, which placed 6th in the Rebel Stakes, will try his luck in the Arkansas Derby. Apart from this horse, Mine That Bird Derby winner, Sir Rick is also joining. Do know that this horse racing event is another opportunity for a Derby hopeful of earning an automatic berth in the upcoming Kentucky Derby.
Blue Grass Stakes
Currently sponsored by a car company, the Blue Grass Stakes completes the list of the 2020 Kentucky Derby prep races that evert horses must accomplish. This event is held on April 4, 2020, at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky. Just like the other racing events mentioned above, it currently holds a million-dollar prize and competes in a one ⅛ mile dirt track.
Dennis’ Moment, which placed 10th in the Rebel Stakes, is hoping to redeem himself in the upcoming Blue Grass Stakes.
Takeaway
The Kentucky Derby prep races are significant because it helps every racehorse to earn a substantial amount of money. Aside from that, it also assures every Derby hopeful of securing a qualifying point so they can get a ticket to saddle up in Churchill Downs. That’s why if you’re an esteemed bettor who would like to spot a deserving Kentucky Derby winner, make sure to observe these prep races to pick successful bets.
