Are you looking to get a loan? Need help deciding which loan to go for? Instant personal loan is what you need. A personal loan can be availed from banks, NBFCs- Non-Banking Financial Companies. It has become a popular choice among borrowers. In the last two years, it is said that participation in the personal loan market has increased from 27% to around 41%.
Availing a personal loan is a preferred option since it’s hassle-free and involves less paperwork. To top it all, a personal loan does not need any collateral. So, no collateral is required to avail of instant personal loans.
There are a few factors to consider before you avail of an instant personal loan.
Factors to Consider
Detailed research never hurts anyone; in fact, it will only help you in the long run. Therefore, consider these factors carefully before availing a personal loan.
The Loan Amount
Be very clear about the loan amount that you’re looking to borrow. Depending on the amount and the tenure of borrowing, your EMI, Equated Monthly Installment, will be calculated. You can compare different lenders and choose the best one for you.
Loan Repayment Duration
Whenever you take a personal loan, it is advisable that you repay the loan at the earliest. But, the shorter the time, the higher the EMI. Hence, it is essential to be debt-free, not with a sword hanging around your neck. Weigh all the options and your repayment capacity and decide the loan repayment duration/tenure.
Avoid Fraudsters
Since there are a plethora of options available to avail a personal bank, and a large number of banks/NBFCs, it is vital that you pay attention and do not fall into the trap of a con artist. Try and go for a well-established bank or financial institution offering you favorable terms.
CIBIL Score
A CIBIL score or a credit score is a crucial factor for your eligibility for a personal loan. It reflects your overall financial health and creditworthiness. A CIBIL score above 750 is a good score indeed.
Interest Rates
When you have myriad options, it is obvious to get confused. Look for a bank/NBFC that not only gives you low personal loan interest (as you may unnecessarily end up paying more) but is fulfilling all your requirements and needs.
EMI Calculator
Make sure that you get acquainted with the process of calculating EMI. You would be paying the monthly installment to the bank/NBFC. Knowing EMI well beforehand will help you manage your finances better, and you can avoid paying more.
Other Charges
Before availing an instant personal loan, look for all other charges, i.e., hidden charges, if there are any, such as processing fees, administrative costs, etc. Knowing all these charges will help you understand the exact expenditure and expenses on an instant personal loan.
While there are many options to avail your instant personal loan, it is vital that you analyze all pros and cons before applying for a personal loan.
