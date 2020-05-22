"I'm back."
Two simple words, but they resonated around the world like wildfire. The year was 1995, and basketball legend Michael Jordan had just announced his return to the game through a fax machine. At the time, "fax on demand" was a common way journalists received press releases.
Fast forward, 25 years later, the mention of the word "fax" doesn't immediately sound trendy. This reaction is unsurprising, considering people think of old clunky and cumbersome machines when someone mentions "fax." And the fact that cloud, social media, and emails have become the order of the day seems to lend credence to that belief.
Faxing is Not Dead
Dead? Certainly not. Faxing is alive and thriving. If you don't believe it, try conducting business in countries like Israel or Japan. You will soon realize that faxing is an essential means by which companies conduct transactions. And for a good reason.
Say Hello to Online Faxing
Unsurprisingly, many think that faxing always involves a fax machine or a phone line. Thanks to the digital age and the advances in technology, online faxing allows you to send faxes using apps.
Such apps integrate seamlessly across different devices, enabling you to use your computer, phone, or tablet to do the job. These free mobile apps significantly reduce the cost of sending sensitive information and conducting business generally. You can even send your fax to an email address. Tech-savvy cloud-faxing services have enhanced security features that ensure your data is never at the mercy of hackers and intruders while providing you with ample storage space for all your files.
It is Crucial in Regulated Industries
If your business operates in heavily regulated and sensitive sectors such as healthcare, finance, legal, and manufacturing, faxing might be your go-to option. Regulations such as GDPR and the Dodd-Frank Act are mandatory for companies to follow. A breach of any of those acts would lead to penalties.
In a sector like healthcare, owing to patient-doctor confidentiality, medical personnel must circulate documents in the most trusted means possible. Using traditional channels such as email may compromise the data and expose it unduly. Beyond these heavily regulated industries, any business that handles customer data must tread with great caution. Any leakage of customers' details may be the undoing of your business. Fax could also serve as a legal document or evidence during legal proceedings.
It is Secure
It is no fluke that top security agencies like the CIA continue to use faxes in this "advanced" era. That's because the medium provides a security architecture that not many other channels can match. For instance, eFax offers enhanced security, where the incoming faxes are "encrypted and hosted on a secure site." This measure dramatically reduces the possibility of breaches.
To compromise data, you'd have to go to the point of transmission, and it is virtually impossible to predict when and where the fax is originating.
It is Fast
Email doesn't have anything on the fax. Mail services are not even within the ballpark. When it comes to delivering a message or document in the fastest possible time, faxing comes out tops. Thankfully online faxes are usually integrated with cloud services such as Dropbox and iCloud. Thus, you can pull out any document from your virtual account and fax it in no time. Large files? No problem. Online faxing allows you to dispatch large files without hassle.
It is Environmentally Friendly
Over 200 billion pages. That's how much paper traditional fax uses. Imagine how much that affects the environment, particularly the trees that have to cut down. Cloud faxing reduces destruction to the environment, saving hours of energy each year.
It is International
In countries like Japan, Germany, and Israel, faxing is part and parcel of the way people conduct businesses. If you're going to make any headway in those places, you'd have to get on the faxing bandwagon. In a country like Japan, the faxing craze is not just about security; it is part of the culture of the people.
Some industries use faxing prominently. Case-in-point - the shipping industry. As a result of inconsistent internet on the seas, faxing remains the more viable option for trans-Atlantic transactions.
In a Sum
While some think that faxing is an outdated practice, it is coming back in leaps and bounds thanks to online faxing. This form of faxing removes the need for a fax machine. All you need is a software or app that installs on your phone or laptop.
Aside from being an easy and fast way to dispatch documents, it ensures security. No one can tamper with your materials, and you can rest easy knowing that you wouldn't be in danger of flouting government recommended ways of handling sensitive data on clients.
