There is no question that the pandemic had a tremendous impact on our lives. These changes have been numerous. Countless people have gotten sick, lost their jobs or needed to relocate due to the pandemic.

A less obvious impact of the pandemic is that how many older people were pressured to retire. The proportion of adults over 55 years old that retired during the pandemic increased by 3.2%.

Many older people in Kentucky joined the ranks of people leaving the workforce over the last two years. This has been a blessing and a curse for many older adults, depending on the situation. On the one hand, Kentucky is ranked as the ninth-best state in the country to retire. On the other hand, financially sound seniors can benefit from living there.

On the other hand, many seniors in Kentucky have A lot of financial challenges. Although Kentucky might have made the list of the 10 best states to retire, it also has one of the highest rates of food insecurity for older adults.

Seniors that are struggling financially will need to be creative and plan properly to make ends meet. Here are some guidelines that Kentucky seniors will want to follow to make the most of their nest egg after retiring during the pandemic.

Consider getting a reverse mortgage

Reverse mortgages are very beneficial for people that want to make the most of their retirement. You will get a cash payment that you will never have to pay back while you are alive unless you sell your home, stop living in it or stop paying insurance or property taxes. You can read reverse mortgage reviews to learn more. 

Choose the best cities to retire in.

One of the most critical financial guidelines anybody should follow during retirement is identifying the best place to live. Some cities are going to have a lower cost of living than others. It might not have made sense to live in them when you were working due to the fewer job opportunities. However, there is no downside to living in one of these cities when you retire. You will be able to stretch your pension or Social Security income a lot further.

The best cities to retire in Kentucky on a budget include Ashland, Covington, Somerset, Henderson and Hopkinsville. You should consider moving to one of these cities if you want to stretch your budget.

Don’t be too proud to take advantage of assistance.

There are a lot of great assistance programs that you might want to look into. Some of these programs are available exclusively for seniors, while others are available for anybody with financial challenges.

Many seniors in Kentucky need to rely on some form of assistance to make ends meet. So, you shouldn’t be reluctant to take advantage of them if necessary.

Think of low-cost forms of recreation and entertainment.

Many financial planners will emphasize the importance of making the most of your recreational dollars during retirement. They will point out that retirement is basically 30 years of Saturdays. So, you are going to have a lot more free time on your hands and be tempted to go out every day doing things that cost money that you would otherwise only do on the weekends when you are working.

You can certainly continue to go out to the movies and other venues that cost a bit of money. However, you can’t afford to do them every day. Therefore, you are going to need to think of more affordable options to enjoy your endless amount of free time.

 

You might want to consider getting a lifetime senior pass to the National Park service. You can get these for just $80 as a senior. There are a lot of great national parks in Kentucky, such as Mammoth Cave National Park, Cumberland Gap National Historic Park and the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail. This can be an extremely affordable option as a senior trying to enjoy their retirement.

Shift away from takeout and start cooking more.

A lot of people rely heavily on takeout during the years they are working. As a result, you don’t always have a lot of time to spend making your dishes.

Unfortunately, takeout is undeniably pretty expensive. You’re going to have more time and less money during retirement. You might as well learn to enjoy cooking. You will be able to eat on a tighter budget, which will help you save money for other things.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription