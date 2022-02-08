Investment Disclaimer: Before investing in cryptocurrencies, conduct some fundamental and technical research to ensure you understand what you are getting into.
So, you want to trade Bitcoin Cash (BCH) in terms of gaining profits. Well, that is a good starting goal when entering the crypto trading career. You are also at the right place to help you in your exploration of your preferred digital asset — no need to prolong this article’s introduction. Let us proceed on getting to know more about this crypto.
What is Bitcoin Cash (BCH)?
Bitcoin Cash is a clone of Bitcoin that was developed as a result of a split. Bitcoin Cash differs from Bitcoin in various ways, yet it has many of the same characteristics. Bitcoin Cash is a peer-to-peer electronic cash system that allows anyone to send and receive money over the internet. Insurance firms, clearinghouses, and conventional banks do not have any restrictions on it. Its permissionless innovation, decentralised development, worldwide adoption, and unfettered expansion all point to a bright future of financial independence.
a. Market Capitalisation
Currently, Bitcoin Cash is ranked as the nineteenth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, which is over $11.3B.
b. Price Value
Bitcoin Cash is being sold today at $603.96.
c. Circulating Supply
Bitcoin Cash has a circulating supply of over 18.8 BCH.
d. Price Prediction
According to WalletInvestor, one of the known sites in forecasting crypto prices, its price can go up to over $901 in one year and over $2,134 in five years.
Why are traders drawn to Bitcoin Cash (BCH)?
Bitcoin Cash has sparked controversy in the cryptocurrency world since its inception.
Even if Bitcoin Cash's market cap pales in comparison to that of its forefather Bitcoin, the reality is that trading with Bitcoin Cash has a number of advantages.
It is simple to get Bitcoin Cash!
The native currency of Bitcoin Cash, BCH, is quite simple to get. It is listed on a number of cryptocurrency trading platforms, which encourages widespread use and increases its trading and investment potential.
It is faster than Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)!
BCH has a transaction rate of 116 transactions per second, compared to 4 to 6 transactions per second for Bitcoin. Ethereum (ETH), a smart contract platform, still uses the proof-of-work mechanism, with 10 to 15 transactions per second processed by its network.
It is highly efficient!
In comparison to Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash can store more transactions in each block and process payments faster and for less money. Bitcoin Cash's developers have drafted a preliminary roadmap and are considering raising block sizes once more to address potential scalability issues.
How to trade Bitcoin Cash (BCH)?
Step 1: Create an account on your preferred platform.
Remember to educate yourself with how your chosen platform works and safeguards your future transactions while you seek what you believe is ideal for you. You should also check if the platform supports your desired digital asset.
A few well-known cryptocurrency brokerage accounts are Coinbase, eToro, and Gemini. However, if you are a beginner trader, it is also a good idea to work with user-friendly services that can connect you with a trustworthy cryptocurrency broker so you can begin taking the initial steps toward a more prosperous financial future. One example of a platform like this is Bitcoin Profit.
Step 2: Verify your information.
Upload proof of your identity and address to validate your details. As a user, you are responsible for every detail you submit to the system of your chosen platform.
Step 3: Fund your account.
You may pick whatever NEO pair you wish to trade once you have funds in your trading account. You're ready to make your first NEO transaction if you've done your research with zeal.
Step 4: Buy your first Bitcoin Cash (BCH)!
Disclaimer: Before you invest any money in Bitcoin Cash trading, be sure you understand the dangers. Never put yourself in a position where you can lose more money than you can afford to lose. When trading currencies, keep your emotions at bay. To balance your Bitcoin Cash portfolio and benefit from the cryptocurrency, apply your understanding of efficient trading methods and risk management. If you are a novice trader, Bitcoin Profit would be a great place for you to start!
We do not provide financial advice about how to use Bitcoin Cash correctly. This article's goal is to offer our readers useful information and resources. Cryptocurrency markets are notoriously volatile. Deal with digital assets only if you understand and are aware of the hazards, as a general rule.
