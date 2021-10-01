Cafes and restaurants
Nearly all of the world's top food brands are represented in Dubai, including the iconic Nobu and Zuma. Especially popular are restaurants with a view, special concept projects, or luxury restaurants featuring the world's top chefs. As for the best bars, they, as a rule, are all with a magnificent view - for example, the Gold on 27 bar is located, as the name suggests, on the 27th floor of the legendary Burj Al Arab hotel and is famous for the most incredible signature cocktails and a magnificent view of night Dubai. Another iconic place is the "360" bar, which is located right next to the "Bourges" and offers a view of the Persian Gulf from any point. It hosts the city's best parties accompanied by stars such as Hernan Cattaneo, Spirit Catcher or Milton Jackson.
Dubai's main seafood restaurant is the famous Nathan Outlaw at Al Mahara, which is also located in Burj Al Arab Jumeirah. It is this space that appears as a promo in all iconic reports - in addition to the original author's interpretation of the classics, it is famous for the fact that there is a huge aquarium with rare fish species in the hall. Moreover, the Nathan Outlaw at Al Mahara space consists of a luxurious bar and patio overlooking the Arabian Gulf.
Of course, you cannot ignore the legendary At.Mosphere restaurant, which is located in the Burj Khalifa tower - it is the main symbol of Dubai. To begin with, this is the highest restaurant in the world - it is located on the 122nd floor. Considering that climbing the tower is a must, if you have already arrived in Dubai, it is better to combine this visit with dinner at a restaurant. Maybe it is not very tasty there but the incredible view in this case is everything. Also keep in mind that At.Mosphere is quite expensive - there is a deposit system for each guest, and places in the restaurant must be booked in advance.
Another unique Dubai project is the Al Barari complex: a luxury area that represents a new concept of luxury. The incredible green eco-complex is part of the Nad Al Sheba area - it spans over 14 million square feet and borders the Palace of His Majesty Sheikh Maktoum. In fact, it is an oasis in the desert, created by human hands like the island of Palm Jumeirah. Al Barari differs in that there is no feeling that you live in the desert - the area is buried in lush gardens, waterfalls and lakes. There are also luxury villas designed by the best European architects, spa centers and one of the best restaurants in Dubai - The Farm. Its very name already speaks of an eco-concept - there is no alcohol in the restaurant, and all products are only organic, grown on a local farm. This is perhaps the only restaurant with “non-imported” food, due to which all its useful properties are preserved. In addition to classic eco-food with delicious natural smoothies, there are many classic dishes such as pasta with seafood. In a word, tasty, healthy and atmospheric.
