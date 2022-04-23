The impact of global climate change can now be noticed on the world's productivity. So far, it has already negatively impacted the Immediate Profit to sustain the production of minimum sustainable goods in Nigeria. That's not all, it has also affected the overall food security for a larger percentage of the population. 

Presently, about 100 million citizens across various countries in Africa face multiple emergencies, food insecurity, and other crises. To this end, social uplift has become a vital mission for ESG to influence global interest and investment under the UNDP.

Thankfully, as concerns and awareness about climate change become more prominent, the need to help bridge the gap between less dynamic community-bettering enterprises and a positive global economy has become vital. 

Now, a practical solution to solving this problem will be to tap into the cryptocurrency market where a majority of Nigerian millennials are already established. Through this approach, a new wave of economic opportunities will be exposed to many African communities with an estimated market of $2 trillion. 

MELD 

MELD is a non-custodial and open-source liquidity protocol for borrowing and lending fiat and cryptocurrencies. The platform operates with the mission to help level the playing field between the have-nots and the haves. To do this, MELD helps to find opportunities for the bottom 97% of the world by helping them have financial control of their lives. 

To help facilitate this mission in Africa, MELD has formed a partnership with Tingo, an Agri-FinTech company based in Africa. The idea behind the partnership is to establish microloans with low interest that will deliver efficient Defi borrowing and lending solutions to individuals across the region. 

As regards Tingo mobile, the firm is connecting Africa by standardizing access to financial, mobile, and technology services. In Nigeria, Tingo's digital platform offers market access to cooperatives and farmers to help their produce at either retail or wholesale prices. Hence, farmers can sell at the best possible prices. 

Presently, Tingo processes more than 500 thousand transactions every day with a total transaction value of $8 million. These transactions entail the sale of produce (yam, cassava, grain, corn) brokerage, settlement, logistics, and escrow. The transactions are carried out with total anonymity and payments are sent and delivered using the Tingo Mobile wallets. 

A mutually beneficial partnership

MELD and Tingo for a long time now have been working together to evaluate Defi solutions and how they would complement entire — Nigeria's prevailing digital currency. To this end, the partners will be meeting the SDGs and UN and offering better opportunities for individuals in the country. 

Both MELD and Tingo believe that a productive and creative Defi protocol like MELD will offer considerable value to Tingo's clients. This is equally true even if the transactions are way under $100. To make this a reality, the MELD application will be uniquely designed for Tingo's clients of about 9 million. 

Both companies are also actively working with a mobile OEM to preload the application on all devices running on the Tingo ecosystem. That's not all, the partners are also looking to integrate lending products. In this case, Tingo will allow MELD to provide DeFi services that pertain to the country in question. MELD will also offer borrowing and lending services that comprise the -1% interest loans and the firm's self-paying features to every of the platform's users. 

To add to this, the partner will also be looking at an initiative brought to life courtesy of the Cardano blockchain capital efficiency. 

Connecting the disconnected

The partnership between Tingo and MELD is just one of the many partnerships MELD has formed over the years. MELD is also in partnership with World Mobile to help establish financial instruments that will facilitate internet access to individuals in places that weren't previously possible. 

To this end, MELD is looking toward Africa as a potential market with several partnerships that will complement Cardano's plans for Africa. MELD has also partnered with a decentralized cloud computing platform known as CUDOS. The idea behind the partnership is to offer support to each others' protocols while providing comprehensive financial services to their clients. 

Wine the integration of the MELDapp wallet into CUDOS' crypto mining framework, both companies look to fasten and simplify crypto mining. Through this strategic partnership with CUDOS, Tingo, and World Mobile, MELD is promoting values such as community, empowerment, and safety. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription