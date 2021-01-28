The enjoyment of any water depends on your understanding of the laws that govern boat operators. When you know what you are supposed to do on the water, it allows you to avoid breaking any Canadian laws when on water.
If you want to operate a boat without fear freely, get your license with Aceboater to surf on the water without limits. Getting licensed helps you carefully follow the law and operate on water professionally.
License
Canadians law requires all motor-powered boat operators to be licensed with Pleasure Craft Operator (PCOC) before getting on the water. The license is for all Canadians regardless of age and the size of the boats or motors. When you go through the course, take the test and pass, you’re given a license that cannot be taken away from you or suspended.
Exceptions
The Canadian law exempts inhabitants of Nunavut and the Northwest Regions from taking a PCOC license. The same applies to boat license, but only required to use the boat rental safety checklist instead of PCOC.
Restrictions
Boat operators that are aged 12 years and below, the law does not permit them from running a boat exceeding 10-horsepower unless under a licensed adult's supervision. Additionally, boat operators that fall between 14 and 16 years are not allowed to run any boat exceeding 40-horsepower without a licensed supervisor.
Does Law require boat Insurance?
The law does not compel you to purchase any insurance to cover your boat. However, for the sake of protecting your investment, it’s advisable seeking an insurance cover in case of damages, accident or mechanical breakdown.
What is Boat Registration?
The law requires any boat with 10-horsepower or more to register and display on the boat as a unique identifier. Only registered boats are allowed legally to operate on the water. The Ministry of Transportation issues the unique identifier numbers. Operators are required to display them at a visible place on both side of the boat above the waterline.
The color of the plate must also contrast that of your hull to make it visible.
Fishing
If you want to fish, first understand the rules and regulations of each province. The regulations are different for every province and before you get to the water, check what the laws say in that province. Here are a few points to simplify the process for you.
The federal government takes care of all marine species except for catadromous and anadromous species found in inland waters.
Provincial and Territorial governments are in-charge of freshwater species except for salmon in British Columbia.
In case you plan to do any form of angling while boating, you need a separate fishing license. Here are covered categories:
Limits: Fishing limits; catch and release policies, plus size restrictions
Zones: Opening and closing dates for the lakes in your area
Urban Fishing: Find in the city lakes and ponds
Live Bait & Lures: What you cannot use and what you cannot
List of Regulation in your Area
British Columbia
Recreational Freshwater Fishing
The BC provides a diverse range of sportfishing experiences from piki, walleye, and pike angling around the Arctic drainage of the peace area.
Recreational Fishing in the Pacific area also known as DFO
Alberta
Wild Alberta – Information for Trappers, Hunters and Anglers
Treaty and Fishing Rights and Aboriginal Hunting
Saskatchewan
Programs and service – Fishing
Manitoba
Fish & wildlife
Ontario
Fish & Wildlife in Ontario
Quebec
Recreational Fishing in Quebec
Sport Fishing in Quebec – Main Rules
New Brunswick
Natural Resources – Fish
Nova Scotia
Sportfishing
Prince Edward Island
Fisheries & Communities
Yukon
Salmon Fishing in Yukon
Fishing rules and regulations
Newfoundland & Labrador
Recreational Groundfish Fishery
Angler’s guide (DFO)
Northwest Territories
Northwest Territories sport and fishing regulations guide
Nunavut
Sportfishing guide
Night Fishing
Night fishing is allowed, but you have to follow some guidelines. The night fishing is different for every lake and depending on the time of the year. You can check the categories above to know your zone to find the lake you plan to fish.
Traveling
Before you set out to travel, learn what the Nautical Rules of the road and terminologies used.
Port = Left
Bow = Front
Stern = Back
Starboard = Right
The rules to the nautical road are many and some of them not yet written. And you should learn all them if possible by finalizing a boating safety course.
Until you are done with the rules, here are simple rules you need to remember.
Canoes, paddle-boats, and sailboats are harder to control. Steer them in the right direction
If your boat is steered directly toward an oncoming boat, pass on the right side with the other boat on your port side.
If you overtake a boat in front of you, make sure to choose starboard or port, whichever side is safe for you. Stay away from fishing path and lines
If your boat is not working properly, let the one operating right give way to the other one
Common Sense Rules are as Follows
Avoid driving overfishing lines of other people
Avoid boating around properties and swimmers area
Avoid waking operators that are trolling or anchored when passing them
Be observant with your speed as some waterways keep speed limits
It’s not allowed in some provinces to exceed more than 10km per hour within 100 feet off-shore.
Safety
Here are things that you should include in your boat when you are in the water
Navigation lights
Fire extinguisher
A hand pump or bailer
A sound signalling gadget
Anchor with at least 15m chain, paddle or oar
Flares or waterproof flashlight
Long buoyant rope of approximately 15 meters
You should include additional items to your boat though not required by law, but common sense.
Tools
First Aid Kit
Food
Water
Spare parts
Waterproof bag
Pre-charged electronics
Marine VHF radio for emergencies
Extra fuel tank and spare battery
Extra clothing
Penalties
It is illegal to operate in the water while intoxicated or under the influence of alcohol or Marijuana. In case your blood has 0.05 to 0.08+% of alcohol content that is considered as drinking while driving. That attracts hefty fine, jail term or suspension of driver’s license.
Marijuana is equally treated the same as alcohol. Here are fines that you are given for breaking the law.
When you fail to carry with you a Pleasure Craft Operator Card to show proof competency you are given a fine of $250
If you are under 16 years of age and operating a PWC, you attract a fine of $250
When you operate a boat in an unsafe manner, you attract $500
Horsepower restriction and age violation attract $250
If the boat has an insufficient number of required transport, Canada approved lifejackets, or PFDs attracts $200
If you exceed 10km per hour and your boat is within 30 metres of the shore attracts a fine of $125 to $500 or a jail term of 6 months
If your boat is found to have liquor, you are given a fine of $200
Carelessly running a boat attracts a fine of $350
If you fail to follow the proper fueling procedure, you are given a fine of $125
Lack of registration number displayed on hull attract a fine of $125
Failure to have a sound signalling gadget attracts a fine of $125
Failure to carry fire extinguisher you are given a fine of $245
Lack of distress flares or watertight flashlight you are given a fine of $125
Lack of anchor with chain or hope or paddle you are fined $125
Lack of buoyant heaving line you are fined $125
Failure to have a spotter to watch a person in tow you are fined $250
Failure to include an extra seat for a person in tow you are fined $250 per person
Top 6 Fishing Laws
Here are funny laws you never thought they existed outside your boating borders.
Australia – The law, prevents you from tickling a trout
New York – It is allowed by law for a friend to help you land a fish whether using a net or a hook.
Iceland – Skipping rules is not illegal, and though it is not a written law, you may get in trouble if you accidentally hit invisible elves living in the parallel world.
Chicago – You cannot fish while in Pyjamas, and the law has been there since 1964
Pennsylvania – You are not allowed to catch fish using your teeth. What if that is the only skill you have?
Tennessee – It's not allowed to lasso a fish
Though Canada seems to have many flaws, they at least make sense. The best thing while enjoying your moment is to abide by the laws and you’ll be on the safe side.
