The enjoyment of any water depends on your understanding of the laws that govern boat operators. When you know what you are supposed to do on the water, it allows you to avoid breaking any Canadian laws when on water. 

If you want to operate a boat without fear freely, get your license with Aceboater to surf on the water without limits. Getting licensed helps you carefully follow the law and operate on water professionally.

License

Canadians law requires all motor-powered boat operators to be licensed with Pleasure Craft Operator (PCOC) before getting on the water. The license is for all Canadians regardless of age and the size of the boats or motors. When you go through the course, take the test and pass, you’re given a license that cannot be taken away from you or suspended. 

Exceptions

The Canadian law exempts inhabitants of Nunavut and the Northwest Regions from taking a PCOC license. The same applies to boat license, but only required to use the boat rental safety checklist instead of PCOC. 

Restrictions

Boat operators that are aged 12 years and below, the law does not permit them from running a boat exceeding 10-horsepower unless under a licensed adult's supervision. Additionally, boat operators that fall between 14 and 16 years are not allowed to run any boat exceeding 40-horsepower without a licensed supervisor. 

Does Law require boat Insurance?

The law does not compel you to purchase any insurance to cover your boat. However, for the sake of protecting your investment, it’s advisable seeking an insurance cover in case of damages, accident or mechanical breakdown. 

What is Boat Registration?

The law requires any boat with 10-horsepower or more to register and display on the boat as a unique identifier. Only registered boats are allowed legally to operate on the water. The Ministry of Transportation issues the unique identifier numbers. Operators are required to display them at a visible place on both side of the boat above the waterline. 

The color of the plate must also contrast that of your hull to make it visible. 

Fishing

If you want to fish, first understand the rules and regulations of each province. The regulations are different for every province and before you get to the water, check what the laws say in that province. Here are a few points to simplify the process for you.

  • The federal government takes care of all marine species except for catadromous and anadromous species found in inland waters.

  • Provincial and Territorial governments are in-charge of freshwater species except for salmon in British Columbia.

  • In case you plan to do any form of angling while boating, you need a separate fishing license. Here are covered categories:

  • Limits: Fishing limits; catch and release policies, plus size restrictions 

  • Zones: Opening and closing dates for the lakes in your area

  • Urban Fishing: Find in the city lakes and ponds

  • Live Bait & Lures: What you cannot use and what you cannot

  • List of Regulation in your Area

  • British Columbia

  • Recreational Freshwater Fishing

  • The BC provides a diverse range of sportfishing experiences from piki, walleye, and pike angling around the Arctic drainage of the peace area. 

Recreational Fishing in the Pacific area also known as DFO

Alberta

Wild Alberta – Information for Trappers, Hunters and Anglers

Treaty and Fishing Rights and Aboriginal Hunting

Saskatchewan

Programs and service – Fishing

Manitoba

Fish & wildlife

Ontario

Fish & Wildlife in Ontario

Quebec

Recreational Fishing in Quebec

Sport Fishing in Quebec – Main Rules

New Brunswick

Natural Resources – Fish

Nova Scotia

Sportfishing

Prince Edward Island

Fisheries & Communities

Yukon

Salmon Fishing in Yukon

Fishing rules and regulations

Newfoundland & Labrador

Recreational Groundfish Fishery

Angler’s guide (DFO)

Northwest Territories

Northwest Territories sport and fishing regulations guide

Nunavut

Sportfishing guide

Night Fishing

Night fishing is allowed, but you have to follow some guidelines. The night fishing is different for every lake and depending on the time of the year. You can check the categories above to know your zone to find the lake you plan to fish.

Traveling

Before you set out to travel, learn what the Nautical Rules of the road and terminologies used. 

Port = Left

Bow = Front

Stern = Back

Starboard = Right

The rules to the nautical road are many and some of them not yet written. And you should learn all them if possible by finalizing a boating safety course.

Until you are done with the rules, here are simple rules you need to remember.

  • Canoes, paddle-boats, and sailboats are harder to control. Steer them in the right direction

  • If your boat is steered directly toward an oncoming boat, pass on the right side with the other boat on your port side. 

  • If you overtake a boat in front of you, make sure to choose starboard or port, whichever side is safe for you. Stay away from fishing path and lines

  • If your boat is not working properly, let the one operating right give way to the other one

Common Sense Rules are as Follows

  • Avoid driving overfishing lines of other people

  • Avoid boating around properties and swimmers area

  • Avoid waking operators that are trolling or anchored when passing them

  • Be observant with your speed as some waterways keep speed limits

  • It’s not allowed in some provinces to exceed more than 10km per hour within 100 feet off-shore. 

Safety

Here are things that you should include in your boat when you are in the water

  • Navigation lights

  • Fire extinguisher

  • A hand pump or bailer

  • A sound signalling gadget

  • Anchor with at least 15m chain, paddle or oar

  • Flares or waterproof flashlight

  • Long buoyant rope of approximately 15 meters

You should include additional items to your boat though not required by law, but common sense.

  • Tools

  • First Aid Kit

  • Food

  • Water

  • Spare parts

  • Waterproof bag

  • Pre-charged electronics

  • Marine VHF radio for emergencies

  • Extra fuel tank and spare battery

  • Extra clothing

Penalties

  • It is illegal to operate in the water while intoxicated or under the influence of alcohol or Marijuana. In case your blood has 0.05 to 0.08+% of alcohol content that is considered as drinking while driving. That attracts hefty fine, jail term or suspension of driver’s license. 

  • Marijuana is equally treated the same as alcohol. Here are fines that you are given for breaking the law.

  • When you fail to carry with you a Pleasure Craft Operator Card to show proof competency you are given a fine of $250

  • If you are under 16 years of age and operating a PWC, you attract a fine of $250

  • When you operate a boat in an unsafe manner, you attract $500

  • Horsepower restriction and age violation attract $250

  • If the boat has an insufficient number of required transport, Canada approved lifejackets, or PFDs attracts $200

  • If you exceed 10km per hour and your boat is within 30 metres of the shore attracts a fine of $125 to $500 or a jail term of 6 months

  • If your boat is found to have liquor, you are given a fine of $200

  • Carelessly running a boat attracts a fine of $350

  • If you fail to follow the proper fueling procedure, you are given a fine of $125

  • Lack of registration number displayed on hull attract a fine of $125

  • Failure to have a sound signalling gadget attracts a fine of $125

  • Failure to carry fire extinguisher you are given a fine of $245

  • Lack of distress flares or watertight flashlight you are given a fine of $125

  • Lack of anchor with chain or hope or paddle you are fined $125

  • Lack of buoyant heaving line you are fined $125

  • Failure to have a spotter to watch a person in tow you are fined $250

  • Failure to include an extra seat for a person in tow you are fined $250 per person

Top 6 Fishing Laws

Here are funny laws you never thought they existed outside your boating borders.

Australia – The law, prevents you from tickling a trout

New York – It is allowed by law for a friend to help you land a fish whether using a net or a hook.

Iceland – Skipping rules is not illegal, and though it is not a written law, you may get in trouble if you accidentally hit invisible elves living in the parallel world.

Chicago – You cannot fish while in Pyjamas, and the law has been there since 1964

Pennsylvania – You are not allowed to catch fish using your teeth. What if that is the only skill you have?

Tennessee – It's not allowed to lasso a fish

Though Canada seems to have many flaws, they at least make sense. The best thing while enjoying your moment is to abide by the laws and you’ll be on the safe side. 

 

