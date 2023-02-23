According to the CDC, seniors should aim for approximately 150 hours of moderate physical activity per week to maintain their health and independence. A consistent exercise routine will help seniors avoid many age-related symptoms, strengthen muscles, and improve their quality of life. Unfortunately, many seniors disregard physical activities due to chronic health conditions, pain, limited mobility, and a lack of motivation.

There are plenty of ways to incorporate more movement into each day to incorporate aerobic, muscle-strengthening, and balancing activities. To exercise safely, seniors should follow some best practices and modify their workouts as necessary.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription