According to the CDC, seniors should aim for approximately150 hours of moderate physical activityper week to maintain their health and independence. A consistent exercise routine will help seniors avoid many age-related symptoms, strengthen muscles, and improve their quality of life. Unfortunately, many seniors disregard physical activities due to chronic health conditions, pain, limited mobility, and a lack of motivation.
There are plenty of ways to incorporate more movement into each day to incorporate aerobic, muscle-strengthening, and balancing activities. To exercise safely, seniors should follow some best practices and modify their workouts as necessary.
Choose the Right Exercises
When creating an exercise routine, it’s important for seniors to choose exercises that are designed to improve balance, flexibility, and cardiovascular health. Taking all of these into consideration will help reduce the risk of many common age-related illnesses and injuries. Improving flexibility and balance can help prevent falls, and cardiovascular exercises will help reduce chronic conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure, and certain types of cancer.
Choosing the right exercises means taking into account each individual’s unique needs, physical capabilities, fitness goals, and personal interests. The most important thing to consider is how safely the senior can perform each exercise without putting them at risk of injury. This includes low-impact and modified exercises that are easy on the joints, and prevent potential hazards such as falling during a workout. Some of the safest and most beneficial forms of exercise for seniors include chair yoga, water aerobics, walking, pilates, and light strength training with hand weights.
Overcome Common Obstacles
Unfortunately, there are several obstacles that may get in the way of a senior committing to a regular exercise routine. Although many of these obstacles are common and justified, it’s important to find ways to overcome them for the greater good of their health and quality of life.
Mobility issues can be resolved by modifying exercises to suit each individual’s needs. For example, exercises that incorporate weights can be done in a seated position rather than standing to prevent injury, and leg raises may be done by holding onto a wall or a chair to reduce the risk of a fall.
Chronic health conditions that cause debilitating symptoms such as fatigue or pain can make it difficult to exercise regularly. Luckily, when done safely, the right exercises can reduce the severity of chronic pain and alleviate inflammation. For example, walking, stretching, leg raises, and squats are greatexercises for knee pain.
If low motivation is an obstacle, making exercise fun, social, and goal-oriented can often help. Dance classes, walking around the mall, nature trails, walking a dog, and riding a bike are all great ways to get out of the house, enjoy some fresh air, and combine exercise with social activities.
It may be unrealistic to suddenly jump from virtually no physical activity to half hour-long workouts right away. To create a sustainable workout routine, try to set reasonable goals to boost motivation as each milestone is reached. For example, they may consider taking a 10 minute walk each day, and maintain that routine for a few weeks. When they feel comfortable, they can increase the walks to 15 minutes. As their fitness level increases, they’ll be able to incrementally increase the amount of time they spend exercising until they make their way up to around 30 minutes per day.
Incorporate Physical Activity Into Daily Life
Transitioning from a sedentary lifestyle to an active one can be a big adjustment, especially for seniors. Going slow and steady will help ease some of the stress and make it easier to adapt to the changes. A great way to begin is to incorporate more physical activity into daily life. Taking a daily walk, gardening, joining a weekly fitness class, or stretching every morning are great ways to slowly increase activity levels.
For those who are just beginning to incorporate more movement into their day, walking a few laps around the house, walking or standing while talking on the phone, standing while cooking a meal, or doing leg or ankle stretches periodically are great places to start!
Implementing a new exercise routine can be daunting for seniors, especially those who are used to a sedentary lifestyle. Fortunately, there are plenty of safe and effective ways to be more active that allow them to start slow and move at their own pace. When in doubt, it’s best tofind a good personal trainerto help get things started. Over time, they will gain strength and confidence, and get into a routine to maintain good health and fitness well into their golden years!
