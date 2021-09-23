Since their creation, body armor has saved many lives. However, due to the availability of many types of body vests, it can be difficult to choose the right one for yourself. Choosing the right body armor doesn't have to be a difficult and miserable task.

With newer and advanced threats coming towards law enforcement officers and professionals, they must equip the best body armor. Here are some factors you should consider while buying your body armor:

1) Level of threat

The most important factor to consider when buying your body armor is the type of threat you are up against, which mission you are going on, and the level of protection that will be required. For example, if there is a probability that you will encounter rifle attacks, then going into the threat zone wearing pistol protection armor will be a huge mistake and pointless. It is very important to know the difference between the body armors available.

2) Go through the NIJ guide and standards

Once you know the threat level, you should look at which body armor is best for you. The NIJ conducts ballistics tests and other tests to determine the effectiveness and protection of a body vest, hard plates, and soft panels. These tests also help to determine the lifespan of the body armor.

You must know which body armor will stop the level of threat you are up against. There are ranges including Type I, IIA, II, IIIA for guns, and Type III, III++, IV hard armor types that work well against rifles. The higher the rating is of body armor, the greater is the protection they provide.  

3) Understand the difference between in-conjunction and stand-alone armor

It is very important to know the difference between stand-alone and in-conjunction armors. Law enforcement officers usually wear soft body vests under their uniforms while on duty. This protects against ballistic assaults by handguns.

The addition of a hard plate allows the vest to protect you against rifle attacks. This sort of pairing is called in-conjunction body armor. A hard plate must be worn with a soft body vest to be effective. On the other hand, a stand-alone armor plate does not require any additional protection to be effective against such threats.

4) It must fit perfectly

Body armor should cover your rose, back, and sides for maximum protection. The body armor should fit you well, so it is very important to give the right measurements. It should not limit your movement or hamper it. Also, it should not interfere with the duty belt when you sit, nor should it reach your throat and disturb you. Here we Redirect you to Flexible Rifle Armor System FRAS that provide maximum protection.

5) Wear it all the time

The body armor can only protect you if you are wearing it. You must always wear a body vest when on duty. You should wear different brands to test which one is right for you. Move around to see how it will feel in the threat environment.

Make sure it does not impede your movement. Also, mount your weapons, accessories, and gear to see how well it works with them. It should not hamper your arm movement, nor should it hamper your handgun or other duty belt items. The plate should not prevent you from mounting your weapons.

