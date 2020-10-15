Online and physical jewelry retailers have one thing in common - if they fail to draw attention quickly, they will struggle to stand out in their competitive marketplace. If you run a physical retail store, every second of attention you get from your customer matters. It could be the difference between making a sale and simply having a bad day at work.
That is why displaying jewelry the right way is vital. Besides attracting customers to your outward-facing display, it will increase the chances of in-shop customers noticing jewelry they love. The proper setup will not only accentuate your best pieces but also increase your sales.
Here are five tips for displaying your jewelry competitively:
Avoid Overcrowding the Space
A lot of jewelry retailers believe that they need to showcase every item they sell. Otherwise, the customers might not think that they have it initially, which couldn’t be any further from the truth. Overcrowding your display will ensure you have every piece represented, but this will divert attention from the pieces that might attract the most foot traffic into your store.
The best way to attract more customers would be to prioritize displaying your outstanding pieces first. This jewelry will draw attention to your display, making customers want to look at the other pieces you have. Once you finalize your wholesale jewelry supplies orders, assess your new stock to pick those that stand out.
Every unique jewelry piece will speak for itself and is bound to call out to customers. In fact, having your most attractive pieces at the outward-facing display will pique customers’ interests to the point of them walking into your store for more.
Be Dramatic With Your Themes, Visuals, and Color Schemes
Selling jewelry is all about promoting beauty, and your display window should do just that. Be creative and bold with your display choices, from themes and visuals to color schemes. For instance, you can use photos and artwork to draw attention to the display. Some of the most successful retailers have been known to use photos of models in their display windows too.
Since jewelry tends to be typically small, pick themes that will attract people to the window in the first place. Make sure these design choices don’t take away from the jewelry - you are trying to sell your jewelry, not the design choices. They should accentuate your finest pieces and make buyers want to wear them. Be sure to visit sites like Pinterest for inspiration on how to improve your display.
Group Items With Regard To Complementary Colors
Most people will gravitate towards the specific colors they love when shopping for jewelry. If you have dispersed the jewelry that comes in complementary colors, customers might struggle to find pieces that tickle their fancy. Take time to group your jewelry according to colors that can match when used together.
For instance, a blue pearl necklace will go well with light blue earrings. Having these items close together will help customers imagine how any two pieces would work together to elevate their outfit's appeal. This strategy could increase your successat cross-selling and upselling other items.
Use the Right Amount of Lighting
The right lighting will flatter your best jewelry pieces, let alone improve visibility. It will draw attention to the most attractive pieces and even guide customers around the display. Whether you have gold, silver, or gem jewelry, good lighting will ensure your jewelry collection glimmers and sparkles, making everyone who passes by your store envious.
The trick lies in how you utilize display lighting. For instance, you can use spot-lighting to create a focal point around the areas you want the customer’s eyes to go first. You can also play with the lighting to create effects like shadows, colors, angles, and moving lighting to make the jewelry more irresistible.
Define Your Customers
Your displays should be a reflection of your customers’ desires. A jewelry retailer in an urban area might not use the same display arrangement as one in a rural area. Different customers gravitate to different things. The trick is to align your display elements with the desires of your customers.
The first step is tocreate a persona for your ideal customer. You can find pointers about your ideal customer from the kind of people who walk into your door. What did they talk about most, and what jewelry pieces attracted them the most? What type of dress code did they prefer? Once you have the buyer persona in mind, look for jewelry that calls out to such customers.
You should also use themes and color schemes that resonate with them as this will subconsciously grab their attention when walking by your store. However, be careful not to niche down too much when picking an ideal buyer persona. If you do, you could lock out other potential buyers from visiting your store.
Have Fun When Designing Your Display
Creating beautiful jewelry displays should be fun. You can play around with colors and themes, and even beta test them with your loyal customers. If you are looking for inspiration, be sure to visit sites like Instagram and Pinterest.
