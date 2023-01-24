Do you want to preserve your DVD content for a long time? Yes, we know that everyone wishes to make their DVDs safe forever. On the other hand, some may have lost their DVD data accidentally and are now looking to back it up. Is it exciting if you find both problems' solutions in one pack? Definitely, it will surprise you.
Without exaggeration, it is 100% true that one solution can work for both; to save DVDs content and to back up the lost DVDs content. Now you will think it may cost you a lot to make your DVD perpetual. But you are wrong here.
Yes, there are no charges to make your DVDs digitalize. This article will find five top free DVD ripper programs to rip your DVD to your computer. Without charging a single penny, you will get back all your precious data, files, films, songs, and memorable images of many past years.
Part 1: Five Top Free DVD Ripper Programs
1. DVDFab DVD Ripper
Do you want to rip DVDs on both Windows and Mac? Let's try this great program known as DVDFab DVD Ripper software. It is best to rip digital media from DVDs without any cost and quickly. Can't I use it on my cell phone? Definitely, you can use it to convert DVD videos to your mobile phone.
Don't worry about using it for the first time. Just download and install it, and use any feature you need without becoming an expert. It will not let you down.
Most importantly, the program has a special program for each work. So if you want to edit, trim, rip or merge a DVD, or set your audio or image, just click on the required function, which is clearly visible on the program interface.
What if I want to rip my DVD to different other formats? Get this fantastic app and enjoy converting DVDs to multiple digital formats, whether they are MPEG, WMV, MP4, AVI, or FLV.
Features
It will really not hurt you if you want to work on your audio. Rip it from DVD to any other audio format.
There is another amazing feature; rip subtitles from DVD to SRT format. An advanced function also works for free.
User-friendly interface, fast ripping speed, and everything for free
Also, use it to personalize final videos using the advanced setting.
Using it for all audio and video formats is not a compromise.
The program also works great to apply external subtitles to your video.
2. HandBrake
Here is another addition of a free and open DVD ripper. Handbrake offers multiple built-in presets to select. However, users are also free to adjust each ripping session. Will this also work for the IOS image or disc folder? Don't worry; you can queue multiple encoding tasks to save time. Its ease of use makes HandBrake worth a try. This best Windows, macOS, and Linux operating DVD ripper rip DVDs and customize the video files. However, you have to show some patience, as it cannot work for DRM.
3. Freemake Video Converter
Welcome this great and high-quality free DVD ripper and video converter. Enjoy the attractive but simple interface to cut, trim and convert videos to different formats of AVI, MKV, etc. The using process will never disappoint you; download the program > upload the DVD > apply desired video track > choose the preferred format > and click the "Convert" button.
Don't be surprised; you are all done.
4. MakeMKV
How did we forget MakeMKV in the top free DVD ripping software list? You will see it like a DVD decrypter. It is also best to rip Blu-ray discs. So what's needed more for free?
You only need to download the program and upload the DVD. Click on the required ripping track, and select the final file to place the output DVD. You must click the 'Make MKV' button in the last step. But you can access the free version for one month.
5. DVDFab HD Decrypter
Exactly! Download the DVDFab HD Decrypter and enjoy DVD and blu ray rips. And save them in their original formats. You can use it to rip discs in Full Disc or Main Movie modes. Moreover, you can extract the video files from a disc in real format. So enjoy transferring them to the hard drive.
Part 2: How to Use DVDFab DVD Ripper?
Download the DVDFab DVD ripper and upload the DVD
Download the program and click on the ripper function. Upload the DVD disc or use the "Add Button." The drag-and-drop feature will work for ISO files.
Select desired profile to maximize the output video
Choose the desired profile and go to the format option. Click on "video" to choose to convert your DVD to MP4 or any other digital format. Select the desired language, get subtitles, or apply external subtitles.
Use the "Advanced Setting" and "Video edit" options to adjust the audio/video setting.
Click on "Enlarger AI" to boost the video quality.
Click on the "Save to" option to save the output video.
Start ripping for free
Hit the Start button, and the program will start ripping instantly. Another flexibility is to resume the ripping program, shut down your computer, or close the program. But most importantly, the ripping process will finish within a few minutes.
Conclusion
So what do you think a free DVD ripper is less than a paid DVD ripper for ripping purposes? This is different, as we have seen their working functions exclusively. And conclusively, we like each software as they are a great fit for their promise, but we can see DVDFab DVD Ripper stands at the top among them. It is because rather than ripping, it offers more DVD editing features than others to make the output more effective and fast.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.