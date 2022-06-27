With people living longer, healthier lives than ever before, and more of us living at a distance from our elderly loved ones, putting in place measures to ensure the safety of these relatives is vital - as is maintaining their independence.
Below are five things you can do to help keep your elderly family member in their own home for as long as possible while safeguarding their safety.
Install a Medical Alert System
Putting in place an alert system, meaning that your relative can summon help quickly in the event of an emergency, is one of the best things you can do to keep them safe and living independently. There are lots of different alert systems on the market, and new tech has made this a flexible option that can often fit around the individual lifestyle and needs of the user.
For example, wifi-connected systems mean that there’s no need for trailing wires or sudden loss of service, while wearable buttons now come in the form of discreet devices that look like jewelry or a watch. Some systems incorporate temperature monitoring, intuitive fall detection, and GPS tracking facilities. Look for systems like Life Alert watch for seniors, which offer 24/7 support from trained staff who are on hand day and night in the event of an emergency; many relatives find this round-the-clock access to support for their loved ones gives them significant peace of mind.
Preventing Falls
As important as it is to know that help can be quickly and easily summoned in the event of a fall, regularly assessing your elderly relative’s home for potential trip hazards is equally as vital. Check every room and corridor of the house, paying attention to things like trailing wires, uneven flooring, furniture that could act as an obstacle, and rugs or carpets with turned-up edges.
Resolve any issues as soon as possible to help ensure your relative’s safety. Ramps can be used where floors are uneven and making sure that your loved one has a pair of well-fitting, non-slip shoes is a good way to protect against falls. Keep clutter at bay, and make sure that there are no trip hazards near stairs especially.
Installing grab rails or other forms of support is another means to help prevent falls; a grab rail in the bathroom could be useful in allowing your loved one to get safely in and out of the tub or shower and to use the toilet without risk of injury. A grab rail in the kitchen could be a good idea, too, especially if your relative is prone to sudden spells of dizziness.
Kitchen Safety
The kitchen, and cooking, can pose a particular hazard, especially if your loved one is frail or has memory problems. But there are things you can do to make things safer. For example, ensure that any heavy items, as well as things that are regularly used, are easily accessible and not on a high shelf.
Non-slip mats under dishes and boards can be used when chopping and preparing food, and knives are available with special handles that make for an easier, surer grip. It’s also a great idea to encourage your relative to use a timer when cooking to prevent the risk of forgetting about food cooking in the oven or on the hob. You could also put labels on cupboards, equipment, and packets, if your loved one has trouble with memory, and use cups and mugs that have wide bases to help prevent spills.
Fire Prevention
Protecting against fire is critical, especially as the reaction times of seniors may not be as fast, and cognitive impairment may create extra risk. To this end, make sure that fire and monoxide detectors are installed in the home and check them regularly. For extra peace of mind, you may also want to consider putting a fire extinguisher or two in your relative’s home and ensuring that they know how to operate it if needed. Check, too, that all furniture is fire-retardant.
Electric stove guards (and their gas equivalents) can also be fitted to a range to further reduce the risk of fire: these devices ensure an automatic cutout if cooking is left unattended. Check with your local Fire and Rescue service whether they offer a free safety audit - also known as a ‘Safe and Well’ visit, to identify any fire risks in the home.
Consider Care at Home
Finally, depending on the needs of your relative, you may wish to think about arranging a package of care for them that preserves as much of their independence as possible. Many care companies now offer tailored solutions to fit around the individual, so if, perhaps, your loved one just needs assistance with getting up and about in the morning or with certain tasks around the house, then it’s likely that this can be arranged. This type of care is often less expensive than thought, and it could be a vital bridge of support that enables your loved one to stay on their own for as long as possible.
