Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

A steady, occasionally heavy, rain early, then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 44F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

A steady, occasionally heavy, rain early, then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 44F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.