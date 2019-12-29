Have a date lined up and want to buy a bouquet of flowers, but don't know where to start? Maybe you have a funeral coming up and want to pay your respects, but don't want to buy the wrong flowers. There's a long history of buying flowers as gifts, and naturally, this comes with a long-standing tradition. In general, you can't go very far wrong when buying flowers as a gift. After all, it's the thought that matters, but if you buy a flower that also represents what you're trying to show, then this might make your gift that extra bit special.
Date Night
Flowers may be seen as an old tradition for a date and something to avoid, but this is the exact reason why they could be the perfect thing to bring along, as no one does it anymore! Roses are the classic choice, but this may be seen as a bit much if you're starting a new relationship with someone. A safer option may be an orchid or dandelions, which still show your affection but won't cause your date to run to the hills.
Valentine's Day
If there's a day where red roses are appropriate, this is it. Red roses symbolize deep feelings of love, but you don't have to stop there. You can mix it up with colors like pink and yellow, which represent affection and joy. Try to avoid yellow roses on their own as this is traditionally a symbol for friendship, but if you add some red or pink in there, then you have the perfect gift.
Get Well Soon
If someone is recovering from an illness, then a get well soon gift will certainly make them feel better. If they are still at the hospital, flowers without too much fragrance are advised, and something with lots of color like tulips can brighten up someone's day. When someone is back at home, you may even want to give them something a little extra like Dom Perignon gift baskets, which will have lots of treats to help speed up their recovery.
Anniversary
Depending on when your anniversary is, you may want to pick a flower that's in season to symbolize the season of your relationship. If you have a springtime anniversary, pick a delicate flower that represents the start of the season, and if you celebrate in the summer, then something more vibrant would be a great choice.
Funerals
Flowers can also be a respectful choice when going to a funeral. Yellow daylilies are often seen at funerals and represent the soul moving onto the next world. Chrysanthemums are also found at funerals, especially in Japan and Europe. If someone is grieving, then sending lilies or daisies is often traditional to pay your respects.
Birthdays
Often, the best choice here is the favorite flower of whoever you're buying for. This shows that you know them and care about them. If you aren't sure, then try sending flowers that represent the month they were born.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, sign up for a new website account or purchase a Subscription to continue reading. If you have an existing print subscription, simply sign up for a digital account on the website to get access to premium digital content. Note - Please use the same email address you used when you purchased your subscription as this will make it even easier and faster for us to link to your account.
Digital Access
Subscribe today and join and become part of our online community.
All Access Subscription (Print plus digital)
Subscribe today and join and become part of our online community.
Complimentary interim access for new subscribers
Please Click "Sign Up" to get access to our content now while we process your new subscription.
Digital Access for our Print Subscribers
Digital access for our loyal print subscribers is only a couple of clicks away. Please "Get started" and become a part of our online community as well.
Getting started will require that you either sign up for an account or if you have one log in and we will connect you digital and print accounts.