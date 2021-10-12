https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1501504905252-473c47e087f8?ixid=MnwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHx8&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=774&q=80
2021 has been brutal for students, primarily due to interruptions and inconveniences orchestrated by the coronavirus pandemic. Rates of college dropouts have spiked, with surveys showing that about 25% of students postponed college during the pandemic, some indefinitely. As universities start to open their doors to students, new challenges are emerging. Most learners are not ready to deal with the hectic nature of life on campus. Some struggle with assignments and hectic schedules, hence the need for essay writing service.
Now, more than ever, students can benefit from competent academic writing services. The fantastic thing is that there is no shortage of platforms offering to assist learners with complicated academic tasks. The only challenge is knowing who to trust from the sea of adverts claiming to offer cheap writing support.
This review aims to offer insights into how students can pick an ideal service. Here, we present some of the most popular and credible platforms where college students can purchase custom papers.
Which Are the Best Assignment Companies?
It is not a secret that the coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to change their daily lives. Companies have been forced to downsize and transition to remote work. For college students, most things have moved online, and distance learning has become the new norm. As some semblance of normalcy returns and colleges start to open their doors, a new challenge has emerged — assignments.
From time to time, you may find yourself swamped with projects and in desperate need of assistance. Before you rush to buy a custom assignment from online vendors, pause and ask yourself whether you are getting the best deal possible.
As a review service, we have researched and analyzed some of the most competent assignment agencies in the market. Here are the best essay writing services reviews 2021.
Grademiners: The Best Overall Source of Papers
Although the demand for competent assignment services has grown, companies offering help are not equal. Some are more trustworthy than others, and grademiners.com is on top of the list of the most dependable companies. The company has existed for about a decade and has a wealth of experience meeting the needs of students.
The company pledges consistent quality, which is made possible by its team of skilled writers. Grademiners has developed an enviable reputation of churning excellent assignments for students, thanks to its gifted writers. Having thrived in the industry for so long, the company has perfected its recruitment process. Getting a chance to work with the firm as a writer requires at least a master's degree and extensive writing experience.
Students prefer Grademiners because of their firm confidentiality policy. Here you know that your professor will never learn that an expert wrote your unique assignment. Also, the company has multiple secure channels through which customers can submit payments when buying custom assignments.
Students who need assignment help also love the simplicity of the Grademiners' ordering process. You won't be taken in circles or asked to sign up on a website. The only details customers are invited to submit are what is necessary for the order completion.
Grademiners has a team of friendly and knowledgeable customer support agents prepared to offer assistance. If you would like help with a task, but you have no clue how to order, ask. The support representatives are always online. Customers can contact them around the clock.
Students who buy their papers from Grademiners should also expect unique content. The writers do not plagiarize. All reports arrive on time, sometimes well before the deadline.
Essaywriter: The Widest Range of Assignment Services
When ordering a custom assignment on digital platforms, you want to save as much time as possible. You want a service where all your academic writing needs can be met. It makes no sense to buy an essay from one platform, then start searching for another service when you need assistance with a dissertation.
Students prefer essaywriter.org because they know that they can get help with all their assignment needs. The company markets itself as a one-stop-shop for all assignments. It does not matter whether you are searching for a complicated biology research report or a simple geography essay. Essaywriter has competent specialists capable of dealing with any task.
Another characteristic that sets Essaywriter apart from its competitors is that customers can choose their writers. Thanks to a strict and proactive vetting process, the company has a massive team of about three thousand writers at its disposal. With the assistance of the support staff, students can pick who they wish to work with.
Also, Essaywriter accepts several secure methods of payment. This generates convenience as customers pick whichever form they are comfortable with.
Privacy and confidentiality are also on the top of the Essaywriter’s priority list. The no-name communication method enhances anonymity. On this platform, you are sure that no one will share your details.
Students also choose to order from Essaywriter because of its affordable rates. You may pay around $13 for a college application essay without using a discount or promo code. Of course, papers are priced differently based on the specific deadline requirements and level of complexity.
Best Website for Cheap Quality Papers: Payforessay
Payforessay.net makes it into this list of the best assignment companies because of its commitment to quality work while remaining surprisingly affordable. Students choose this platform because they know that they are guaranteed value for their money.
Payforessay is considered a giant in the online assignment industry because, compared to its peers, it manages to maintain relatively low rates. For about $11 per page, students can hire some of the most gifted writers the industry has to offer.
Of course, other factors will influence the ultimate price you pay to get help. For instance, papers that only have a few hours before their deadline may be more expensive than those with extensive timelines.
Also, students love the fact that Payforessay combines confidentiality and transparency. Those who order here can relax because their personal information is safe. No one can ever share your details with quacks and identity thieves.
At the same time, there are no hidden charges. What you see is what you get with the service. On the company home page, customers can find a price calculator, which allows them to estimate how much they would need to pay to get assistance.
The company also offers assistance with a wide range of projects. The agency indicates that it has hired many writers from different backgrounds. They can handle thousands of subjects and can complete various types of assignments.
Payforessay's three-step ordering process is one of the most straightforward but most secure procurement systems you can find online. Students can save time by ordering their projects directly without signing up on the company website. With each order, students get free proofreading and editing.
Best Company for On-Time Delivery: Masterpapers
Masterpapers.com is the first-choice assignment company for most students looking for speedy writing assistance. With this platform, you never have to stress about missing deadlines or poor quality. The writers working for this company have a reputation for meeting deadlines, including papers due after a few hours. No matter the urgency, each article is written from scratch, meaning that your document will not be duplicated from online sources.
The biggest strength that supports Masterpapers as one of the most reliable assignment platforms is its team of specialists. The legit company has more than six hundred writers, carefully vetted and trained to deliver quality work.
Over the fifteen years of the company’s existence, Masterpapers has perfected the art of academic writing, hiring the right professionals and creating one of the best customer support systems in the industry. If you need assistance with a task and don't understand some elements of the ordering procedure, all you need to do is ask. The support agents, who can be reached at any day or night, are friendly and well-informed.
Our reviewers were impressed with the entire team's professionalism, including the support agents, writers, and editors. The whole process was simple, secure, and seamless. Before placing an order, students are allowed to access samples of previous papers. This is a helpful way to gauge the expertise of the specialists you intend to trust with drafting your task.
Concerning customer security and privacy, Masterpapers does an impressive job. There is an SSL data encryption system in place intended to protect private details. The payment system is also very secure, with multiple options supported for convenience.
Every paper sold by Masterpapers is crafted from scratch, meaning that your work will never be resold to another client. Furthermore, each paper bought by a student is checked for similarity, ensuring plagiarism-free writing on all projects.
The Bottom Line: Where Should You Order Your Assignment
One of the most crucial considerations when looking for writing partners is credibility. The good news is that all the websites reviewed here are legit. They offer different benefits but guarantee quality work delivered on time.
In the end, the decision on where to order your assignment will depend on your needs and financial ability. By choosing any of the four services reviewed here, you will be trusting some of the most gifted assignment professionals in the industry.
