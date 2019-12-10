Shopping is almost always synonymous with losing money. If you’re purchasing anything that doesn’t earn you money, then it’s likely losing you money. That’s not to say that shopping is bad. For the most part, when we shop, we’re paying money for value, and that’s good.
The challenge is instead to avoid overspending, which can put you in trouble. Avoiding debt is crucial to maintaining your financial freedom. We have highlighted a couple of shopping habits that can quickly erode a person’s finances. If you notice you’re doing them, make sure to nip them in the bud - fast!
Making Unbudgeted Buys
It’s impossible to overstress how important having a budget is to financial discipline. Studies have shown that without budgets, we tend to overspend.
Having a budget is essential for two reasons:
It helps us decide what we want to buy
It helps us evaluate how much we can realistically spend.
Some people hate budgets because they’re restrictive, but they don’t have to be. The trick to having a successful budget is to leave some room for unexpected purchases.
Falling for Sale’s Deals
Everyone loves a bargain. We all have that exciting feeling when we get 40% off that fancy shirt. Store owners know this and take advantage of it with Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Thanksgiving sales. While the prices may genuinely go down, the average buyer checks out a higher total order value. That’s why stores enjoy making flash sales. This means that at the end of the day, you’ll exceed your budget - if you had one in the first place.
Keep in mind that there are always offers throughout the year. You can always get coupons and cashback offers on your purchases if they’re well planned. For more information on cashback offers, you can check http://www.rebatesme.com/.
Using Credit Indiscriminately
The world’s economy runs on the credit system. It allows you to access funds now and pay later. While credit is good, it should not be used on frivolous items. If you can pash cash for something, you should. There’s a reason credit card debt is one of the most difficult to get rid of. After purchasing and using items, we find it difficult to pay for them.
Ideally, you should only use your credit when making significant purchases like housing or buying a car. That way, you can avoid tying down a considerable chunk of your cash in an asset.
Using credit indiscriminately will often lead to debt shuffling. Debt shuffling is when you use one credit card to pay off the loan on another. It always leads to more debt as there’s an accumulation of transaction fees.
Always Instead Of Renting
It’s an age-old myth that buying outrightly is better than renting. Typically, when we buy expensive items, we don’t use them often. This means that we get minimum value on our purchase. Outside of a sense of pride, owning several high-end items has no advantage for most people. You should try renting these items only when you need them.
Conclusion
Everyone wants nice things. However, unless you have an endless supply of money, cultivating sustainable shopping habits is essential. You can be sure that by avoiding these four habits, you’re on the path to being financially viable.
