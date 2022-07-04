We will trick you if we say that it is very easy to learn how to paint. However, if you are truly passionate about the idea of becoming an artist or at least learning the basics, there are unlikely to be obstacles to your success. Properly selected materials, regular practice, and a little perseverance work wonders, according to the community of fine artists at Noble Portrait! So, if your intentions are serious, this article will come in handy. We are going to tell you what will help you learn how to paint without any unwanted inconvenience and internal contradictions.
Decide Why You Want to Take Up Painting and What You Wait
Before you rush to the store for art supplies or start monitoring websites in search of paints and brushes, try to explain to yourself why you became interested in painting in principle. Based on this, you will rationally determine the further course of learning and the scale of your costs.
If, for example, you consider painting on trial as an attempt to find a hobby, the probability of full immersion in art is not so high. However, if you have always felt an irresistible craving for creative self-expression through canvas and paint, be ready to dissolve into it without a trace. This means that your time and financial costs will be slightly higher.
Pick Your Medium (Acrylics, Oils, or Watercolors)
When you have decided on your desire to draw, be ready for a new challenge. Now you have to specify what exactly you will do it with. By choosing paints that meet expectations and aspirations, you can later focus on other aspects of painting, including the combination of colors, themes, and composition.
Oils, acrylics, and watercolors are becoming the most popular options for aspiring artists. Each medium has its own consistency and properties, so study them carefully before buying to choose the most attractive option.
Most often, we recommend starting with acrylic paints. They are moderately thick, well-covering, lie flat, and dry quite quickly. In addition, you do not need to buy any special devices for them. Consider this solution, but still, no one forbids you to turn to watercolors or oils.
Choose Appropriate Materials
Now is the time to talk about painting supplies as they are. As a rule, the list includes:
An easel of the appropriate size to hold your artworks;
Canvas (for oil or acrylic painters) or paper (if you prefer watercolors);
A palette for color blending;
Brushes (take those that suit your chosen medium);
Palette knives to clean up the paint;
Paints of the preferred type;
Solvent (if you paint with oils);
Paper towels to wipe your brushes after strokes of different colors.
When buying everything you need for painting, you should understand where you can avoid extra costs, and where the economy is excessive. It does not matter on which easel your works will be settled and which brand of towels you will wipe your brushes with. However, when it comes to paint, you have to pay much attention to quality. Cheap paints behave unpredictably in the process of work, and it may just be uncomfortable for you to paint with them. Besides (and this is also crucial), they can give a result that differs from the expected completion, and this can lead to disappointment and the loss of interest. The same goes for brushes and canvas; make sure they are of the appropriate type and quality to enjoy the creative process.
Excessive transparency is one of the cheap paints’ drawbacks. However, if you still had to work with this very medium, use a little trick known to many artists. By adding quite a bit of white, you will make the paint more concealable and opulent.
Study the Color Theory and Don't Be Afraid of Mixing!
The blending of colors is one of the most exciting and interesting aspects of painting. Besides, you need quite a bit for this! Having three basic paints on hand (we remind you, these are yellow, blue, and red), you can get absolutely any color and shade.
The mixing process allows you to reveal your vision in many ways. You may notice that you are striving to get certain shades that seem to be the best way to reveal your idea. This is how you form a personal style that distinguishes a true painter.
At the same time, this does not mean that you can mix colors thoughtlessly and randomly. Having studied the basic theory of colors, you will learn how to choose and blend colors properly to get well-balanced and, at the same time, the desired colors.
When mixing, use no more than two or three colors. Otherwise, you risk getting muddy and indeterminate shades. Also, remember that the best is the enemy of the good. Stop experimenting when you get just the color you need.
Become a Part of the Art Community
If you have started painting classes, it means that you are on the verge of joining the club! Visit galleries and exhibitions, read artist blogs, enter painting competitions, and try to communicate with professionals as much as possible. Experienced and well-known artists will hardly refuse to give valuable advice or suggest some interesting technique.
Besides useful acquaintances and new knowledge, this experience will help to develop such a valuable aspect as viewing. This means that the more you look at other artists' paintings, the more ideas and inspiration you get. Study both contemporary art and the works of masters from the past. So, you will get extensive impressions that will certainly come in handy when you take a brush.
Find an Artist Who Is Well-known and Whose Style Interests You
There are two ways you can go as an aspiring artist. For the source of inspiration, you may find a professional whose style seems especially close to you spiritually and mentally or choose an artist whose manner seems the easiest to you.
When you find one or two masters, try to immerse yourself in their works. If possible, soak up the atmosphere, accumulate techniques and manners, and spy on some interesting tricks. It helps you to create a unique work of art! In search of inspiration visit Noble Portrait, where useful materials and works by the artists will give you a new impetus for creativity!
One More Step Towards Your Artistic Path
So, now you know how to prepare for your painting classes. However, we can’t but mention one more aspect. Of course, this is the choice of subject to paint! You don't have to force yourself to depict something; you should feel an urgent need to do it. It doesn't matter if it's a cup of coffee on the table, a sleeping cat, a tree outside the window, or even a dress in your wardrobe. At first, every object that is the focus of your attention will inspire you. As your skills improve and your experience expands, more and more themes for you to capture will appear.
The last tip: don't get upset and don't quit painting right away, even if something goes wrong. Even the most famous artists were not born with a brush in their hands, and there were also failures and disappointments on their way. Keep trying and looking for your style and remember that diligence is the mother of success even when it comes to art!
