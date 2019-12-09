In the life of the British people, sports take up much more space than in the lives of other Europeans. Millions of UK residents are involved in a particular kind of sport, and this is the main form of entertainment for them. Sports traditions have been cultivated in Britain since ancient times. Many sports originated in this country, and it was here that many sports rules were created, which had been now recognized worldwide.
Sports traditions are welcomed at the state level. The responsibilities of local authorities include: creating and maintaining sports grounds in good condition, providing them with all the necessary equipment. All this is provided to residents free of charge or for a small fee. In London, there is a number of sports championships. From August to May — football (there are 92 football clubs in Britain), in the summer, according to Sportsadda Com — cricket and rugby, all year round — athletics and tennis.
Game of Aristocrats
Cricket has become a symbol of England. The game which gentlemen from the upper world prefer playing has always been popular among ordinary people. But official cricket clubs have always consisted only of the most notable people. That is why membership in the cricketclub is a hallmark of the aristocrat.
Even the most interesting cricket matches attract relatively few spectators, but this is by no means an indicator of the British people’s attitude towards this kind of sport. The reason is a game usually lasts for 6-7 hours, and therefore many English people prefer watching it on TV or just listen to radio reports. There is a special phone number for very busy fans calling on which you can find out the score at the moment.
Upcoming Tours
England Cricket Tour to South Africa 2019-20
Whether you are visiting Africa for the first time or are a frequent visitor to this region, each journey will certainly affect the hidden strings of your soul. From the rainforests and the coast of Central Africa to the dunes of Namib, from the Serengeti savannah to the jagged mountains, green highlands and deep canyons that mark the continental path of the Great Rift Valley — Africa impresses with its primitive natural beauty. Iconic cricket grounds and epic sightseeing await on one of England cricket supporters’ favorite touring destinations. Visit the beautiful country of South Africa and witness the entire test series, taking in the matches in Centurion, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth & Johannesburg.
England Cricket Tour to Sri Lanka 2020
It is unlikely there is a calmer country in the world: no one is in a hurry here, everyone enjoys life. Most attractions in Sri Lanka are natural. Here you will not find noisy discos until the morning, what you will find are picnics in nature, fishing or barbecue on the beach. Visit Sri Lanka and witness the entire test series, taking in the matches in Galle and Colombo. 10-night or 6-night tour taking in the first Test match at the iconic Galle International Stadium and a few days’ relaxation before the cricket.
England Cricket Tour to India 2020
Luxurious palaces, noisy bright bazaars full of artisans’ craftsmanship, gems and colorful fabrics, historical monuments, a labyrinth of streets — the appeal and charm of India will not leave any traveler indifferent. This is a treasury of traditions, vibrant rave parties, and paradise coasts. India hosts England for three ODIs and three T20s both looking for success before the ICC World Twenty20 in Australia. Go on tours to witness India vs England series in 2020, and enjoy any combination of matches and sightseeing you desire.
