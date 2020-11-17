One of the 17 Global Goals outlined by the United Nations is Goal no. 5, which is gender equality. It’s relatively easy to understand - gender equality is making the world an equal playing ground for all genders.
Despite its relatively simple and straightforward definition, gender equality is a long and winding road to progress.
What does a world with gender equality look like? How can society achieve gender equality?
The United Nations defines Global Goal 5 as "Achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls."
The aim is to ensure women and girls have equal opportunities and access to jobs, educations, healthcare, the marketplace, respect, and the ability to make their own decisions and to live freely.
While progress is being made, and people's attitudes and mindsets are being changed, gender equality toward women and girls still needs a lot of work.
Can gender equality be achieved if efforts were only focused on women and girls?
Efforts need be increased and doubled to ensure both women and girls have the same access and opportunities that men and boys have, but one can't help but question if gender equality can be achieved if it's just directed to women and girls. No doubt, they face the most inequality. But then, to achieve gender equality, shouldn't it be a two-way street?
During a Poetry Slam competition in Singapore on gender quality, a young participant mentioned the disparities in how boys and girls are treated at a very young age. Parents encourage boys to grow up strong and become the breadwinner of the family. Parents tell boys that they must not cry if they feel pain. In other words, don’t show your emotions. Wipe your tears, and be a man.
There's a great deal of pressure for boys to live to up a certain standard of manhood, as with girls and womanhood.
This, although not obvious, links to gender inequality and the high prevalence of gender-based violence in many societies in the world.
Men are expected to be dominant, masculine, powerful. Women are expected to be docile, passive, and subservient. Men are expected to be financial providers and women as caregivers.
All these imbalances lead to varying forms of violence and discontent.
While gender equality is a cause everyone should support, it's becoming quite obvious that inequality is experienced by men as well. A few examples below show you how society can be discriminating against men.
1- Depiction of men in cartoons and sitcoms
Men in programs such as Family Guy, The Simpsons, and King of Queens show men to be grossly incompetent. Homer is depicted as lazy, hangs out in seedy bars with bums, and is generally a low life. Peter Griffin in Family Guy is shown as non-reliable, lousy, and sometimes blur father. The wives on the show are depicted as dedicated mothers, witty, smart, and hard-working.
2- Paternity leave
Despite the fact that men play a vital role in child-raising and nurturing, men or fathers are still not permitted to take paternity leaves in many countries. Your employer is also not required to keep your job if you take an extended leave because you have a newborn.
3- Divorces and alimony
Divorced men can face burdensome alimony payments even when their ex-wives can work and earn a substantial income. While alimony is encouraged to bear the costs of raising children, often, alimony can be manipulated and cause a burden to divorced men.
4- Biased treatments
No doubt, women have it hard. Often, they are first judged on the clothes they wear rather than what they have accomplished. The #AskHerMore project kick-started to call out reporters who ask sexist questions on women celebrities on their appearance, clothing, kids, family, and marriage, while male celebrities are asked about their career, projects they are working on, future plans, and so on.
If everyone is talking about not focusing on what a woman wears, then what about Bobak Ferdowsi? Bobak became an Internet sensation after his unusual hairdo attracted the attention of those tuning into Mars Curiosity's landing. Ferdowsi struck a chord for being a 'hot nerd,' and mostly women reacted to him as a 'sexy scientist.' Ferdowsi became an Internet meme because of his nonconformist ways in a traditional setting.
People responded due to his looks. Now, imagine if this scenario is reversed. Suppose a woman scientist became popular overnight because of how she looked, and not because she landed Curiosity on Mars.
5- Rape based on gender
Rape is still a very prevalent problem in our world and society. Until we achieve gender equality, can there be no gender-based violence and abuse among women and girls? While there are facilities and empowerment networks for women and girls (and yes, the stigma of rape is still strong), men, too, are victims of sexual assault. What's more disturbing is that because men also face stigma, most rape cases among men don't go reported. Men generally have fewer helplines and centers to seek help, refuge, guidance, and advice. A man who was raped is considered weak. A woman who was raped asked for it. Two different notions, two different reactions from society. This is a form of traditional and covert bullying by society, an agenda that http://pomegranatefoundation.org/board-of-directors/ is advocating by supporting filmmakers and artists creating content to eliminate all forms of intolerance.
Final Thoughts
Gender equality is the key to many intolerances in society. However, gender equality must be for both genders. Equality can't be achieved if only one gender is empowered. Since the beginning of mankind, society has placed importance on the male species, sidelining women and girls. Now that society is progressing forward and empowering women and girls, the likelihood of sidelining men and boys will become a reality if nothing is done to change this paradigm shift.
Both genders need to be taught how to respect and give respect, how to be a good human being, and above all, diminish all forms of traditional gender roles, so young children will grow up without a jaded view of what and how they should be like.
